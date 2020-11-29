Ghani discusses HCNR structures with Abdullah, politicians

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2020)

After repeated calls from foreign partners and local stakeholders the Afghan government appears to have accelerated its efforts to establish the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR).

President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday met with former president Hamid Karzai; Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and jihadi leader Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, ARG said in a statement adding that they had discussed the Afghan Peace Process and the structure of the reconciliation council.

According to ARG, they also discussed the first meeting of the council.

Meanwhile, sources from the council told Ariana News that the council held a session to finalize the key members of the council and set a date for the first general meeting.

Months ago Ghani announced the names of members of the council led by Abdullah Abdullah in a decree but Abdullah rejected the appointments.

Now sources say that Abdullah will announce the new list but with some differences.

The High Council for National Reconciliation was established to lead peace affairs and the republic’s negotiating team.

This comes after the EU, and US demanded the swift establishment of the HCNR.