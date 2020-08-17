Featured
Ghani discusses Daesh threat to region with Russian envoy
President Ashraf Ghani met with Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov in Kabul on Monday where regional security and the fight against terrorism was discussed.
Ghani said at the meeting that the “struggle of the Afghan government and people against ISIS (Daesh) and terrorism is an exceptional struggle and that our people have made many sacrifices for the security of the region and the world”.
He stated that Afghanistan and Russia have a common vision in the fight against terrorism and that actions taken against Daesh by the Afghan government “have been comprehensive and fruitful”.
He also said that Afghanistan was taking serious steps against Central Asian terrorist groups but added that the issue around drugs was a serious threat to both countries and to the region.
A message from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was meanwhile delivered at the meeting, where he congratulated Ghani on Afghanistan’s 101st anniversary of independence.
August 19 marks the day the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919 was signed – relinquishing Afghanistan from protected state status.
The treaty granted a complete neutral relation between Afghanistan and Britain after Afghanistan became a British protectorate after it was defeated in the Second Anglo-Afghan War that ended in 1880.
In Putin’s message to Ghani, the Russian leader also expressed his satisfaction over friendly relations between the two countries and, according to the Presidential Palace, said that he was “confident that constructive bilateral cooperation in various fields would be further expanded”.
Putin also reportedly said that the fight again terrorism and the drug threat was in the best interests of the people of both countries and that this action “strengthens regional stability and security”.
Ghani meanwhile also highlighted the importance of trade relations between the two countries and reiterated the importance for Afghanistan of its exports to Russia, especially that of fruit.
In line with this, Ghani appealed to Putin to support and invest in the Afghan railway system.
According to Canada’s Geopoliticalmonitor.com, Russia has since the mid-1990s steadily developed ties with major factions of Afghanistan, including the Taliban.
In more recent years, Russia has initiated dialogue and negotiations around the Afghan peace process. However, intelligence experts have stated that Russia’s “concern over growing ISIS-Khorasan (Daesh) activities in Afghanistan is understandable”.
According to a Geopoliticalmonitor.com article late last year, Russia has long considered Central Asia as its backyard and would be eager to see a situation where the US and NATO footprint in Afghanistan is reduced.
Featured
Four militants killed when own IED explodes prematurely
Four Taliban militants were killed and at least four others wounded when an IED they were building exploded prematurely, the 209th Shaheen Corps said in a statement on Monday.
According to the statement, the group was making a roadside bomb in a mosque in Balkh province when the explosion happened.
209th Shaheen Corps said the explosion also destroyed a large cache of additional explosives and other bomb-making material.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Meanwhile, in other provinces, Afghan National Police conducted several separate counter-terrorism operations.
Operations were conducted over the past 24 hours in Paktika, Ghazni and Zabul provinces where ANP bomb disposal units detected and defused a number of roadside bombs.
According to the Ministry of Interior: “ANP bomb disposal unit detected seven roadside bombs after several hours of efforts and point to point search operations in Paktika, Ghazni and Zabul provinces.
“The terrorists had planted the bombs to target the innocent civilians.”
Featured
Khalilzad calls on all parties to peace to start negotiations as soon as possible
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation on Sunday urged all parties to the Afghan peace process to accelerate the initiative and to start intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible.
In a tweet condemning the attempted assassination of peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi, Khalilzad said the attack had been a “cowardly and criminal act by those who seek to delay and disrupt the Afghan peace process.”
He said Koofi’s voice was an important one in the process as she has been a strong advocate of women’s rights throughout the process.
3/3 I call on all sides who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) August 15, 2020
Unknown gunmen shot Koofi on Friday afternoon. She survived the attack but was shot in her right hand.
The incident took place on the Kabul-Parwan highway when Koofi and her sister stopped their vehicle to purchase something along the way.
Khalilzad said meanwhile the US was relieved she escaped without serious injury but he called on all sides “who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations” as soon as possible.
The Afghan government hoped talks would start in Doha Sunday but this has not yet happened and no confirmed date has been released.
However, the Taliban issued a statement on Saturday rejecting the Afghan government as legitimate.
In a statement published on their website, the Taliban said it “does not recognize the Kabul administration as a government but views it as western imported structure working for the continuation of American occupation.”
The group also said it would only “accept and have made preparations for negotiations that were described in the historic Doha agreement and those are intra-Afghan negotiations that cover all parties to the Afghan conflict.”
Initially, the Afghan negotiation team was scheduled to leave for Doha on Wednesday. Their departure was then moved to Thursday but the team has still not left Kabul.
No official reasons for the delay have been given nor have dates been released as to when talks will begin.
However, UNAMA tweeted on Sunday that its officials had met with the Taliban’s political commission in Doha on Saturday and that they had “expressed support” for talks to start this coming week.
UNAMA stated that a reduction in violence was also needed in order to improve the atmosphere for negotiations.
UNAMA officials met the Taliban Political Commission in #Doha today, expressing support for direct intra-Afghan talks starting this week. Reduced violence is required to improve atmosphere for negotiations. UN underscored its availability to give expert help to the peace process.
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) August 15, 2020
Featured
France asks Afghanistan not to free Taliban convicted of killing French citizens
Ghani discusses Daesh threat to region with Russian envoy
Kabul’s Shakar Dara district cleared of Taliban
Four militants killed when own IED explodes prematurely
Taliban would not hesitate to kill entire gov’t negotiating team: Saleh
Excavation of gas well completed in Jawzjan
Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 scheduled to kick off in September
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Afghanistan sends first consignment of dried fruit to China via Chabahar
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
Turkey helps out Paralympic body in Afghanistan
Sola: fate of Intra-Afghan Talks
Morning News Show: Afghan peace talks
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, the Leader of Wahdat-e-Islami Party
Morning News Show: Possible intra-Afghan talks discussed
Tahawol: Ghani’s recent remarks over intra-Afghan talks
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban infiltrators have a huge presence in Kabul: gov’t
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: delay in announcement of High National Reconciliation Council’s formation
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: politcal pressure on war laterals before Intra-Afghan Talks
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: urgent and possible release of 400 remaining prisoners of Taliban
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show part 2: security situation in Ghazni
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show part 1: peace efforts discussed
- Latest News5 days ago
COVID-19: AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers postponed to 2021
- Latest News5 days ago
Concerns raised around peace talks after journalists have Qatar visas rejected