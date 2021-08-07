Ghani discusses crisis in north with Marshal Dostum

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met with the former vice president, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, in particular, the situation in the northern provinces, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a series of tweets.

This comes amid heavy fighting in numerous provinces around the country, including Dostum’s home province of Jawzjan.

In line with Ghani’s calls last week for the people of Afghanistan to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, Dostum in turn said: “It is time to stand by ANDSF to defend the values and provide security.”

Heavy clashes are ongoing in Dostum’s hometown, Sheberghan, the capital of Jawzjan.

Early Saturday, reports indicated that over 100 public uprising forces had arrived in the city to support the ANDS in their fight against the Taliban.

Ehsan Niro, a spokesman for Dostum-led Junbish-i-Islami Party, stated that the two sides have discussed the security situation, especially the security of northern provinces as well as Kabul and the safety of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

According to Niro, Dostum has suggested that a “military situation” be declared amid increasing attacks by the Taliban across the country.

Niro said Ghani welcomed Dostum’s suggestion and that people can expect a big change in the military situation in the next few days.

Neither Niro nor officials have elaborated on this apparent suggestion nor on the changes that will reportedly be made.