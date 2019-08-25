Ghani Discusses Afghan Peace With Saudi Officials

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani is on an official visit in Saudi Arabia to discuss the issues around the Afghan peace process with Saudi officials, an advisor for Ghani confirms to Ariana News.

“Saudi Arabia is an influential Arab country and has always sided with Afghanistan on important issues, especially peace, so President went to Saudi to hold meetings on this issue with them (Saudi officials),” says Nabi Musdaq, a cultural advisor for president Ghani.

Meanwhile, Allah Gul Mujahid, an Afghan Parliament member also states that the Taliban has requested the release of its prisoners from Bagram and Pul-e-Charkhi prisons and has also agreed on the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan. This issue has concerned Mr. Ghani, therefore he headed to Saudi.

In the second day of his trip, President Ghani met with The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the Presidential Palace said in a statement. Dr. Yousef reiterated OIC’s support of Afghan Peace and Afghan Presidential election, the statement added.

According to the statement, Ghani also met with Dr. Bandar Al-Hajjar, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank. In this meeting, Afghan Acting Minister of Finance Dr. Qayoumi and IsDB Chairman Dr. Al-Hajjar signed the agreement on construction of one 100-bed hospital and four clinics in Afghanistan, Arg said.

This comes as the ninth round of U.S.-Taliban peace talks entered its fourth day and sources familiar to the talks says that ceasefire has been discussed in the fourth day and a full withdrawal of the U.S. forces has been agreed.

Qatar, the host for Taliban Political Office and U.S.-Taliban talks is a regional rival for Saudi Arabia, therefore President Ghani’s trip to Saudi is considered to be significant.