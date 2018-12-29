Ghani Discusses Afghan Peace Process with Saudi King in Phone Call

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani has held a telephone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed the Afghan peace process, the Presidential Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said that Ghani hailed the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its role and support to an Afghan-led peace process regarding the Afghan reconciliation process.

According to the statement, the president considered the role of Saudi Arabia as important to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and said that the Saudi conference is a good start for the next steps to be taken in the future.

As cited in the statement, King Salman said that Saudi Arabia believes in an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process and that his country will continue its efforts in the Afghan peace process.

It comes amid diplomatic efforts to set the basis for direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban armed group in a bid to end the 17 years of war in Afghanistan.

It also comes about two weeks after the Saudi Arabia officials attended the meeting between the U.S. and Taliban political leaders which was organized in Abu Dhabi of UAE.