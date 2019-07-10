Ghani Describes Recent Opportunity For Peace Unprecedented

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2019)

Addressing at the Fifth Annual European Union Anti-Corruption Conference on Wednesday in Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani described the recent opportunity for peace unprecedented in the last 18-years.

“There is no doubt that this country wants peace and we will bring it,” he said.

President Ghani emphasized that the peace agreement will determine the type of the future government system in Afghanistan.

Moreover, the President warned regarding the consequences of missing this unprecedented opportunity for peace.

“This is important that we have to know what was the cost of war during the last 18 years. Unfortunately, we are not reading the history; therefore, we pay the war cost every day,” Ghani added.

Ghani further said that reaching a peace agreement in the country is not easy and all challenges and obstacles must be eliminated.

“If there is any kind of obstacle against peace I am ready to act intensely. This is clear that the will for peace can change to intention,” he said.

In addition, President Ghani said the causalities of Afghan security forces is worrying and a high cost in the war.

This comes as the Taliban and the U.S. officials are preparing themselves for the next steps of the Afghan peace process.

At the same event, Pierre Mayaudon the Head of the European Union Delegation in Afghanistan said that corruption is one of the reasons why the war is continuing in Afghanistan.

