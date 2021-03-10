Latest News
Ghani declares March 10 as National Tree Planting Day
As government officials around the country planted saplings on Wednesday, President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree declaring March 10 as National Tree Planting Day, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.
According to ARG, Ghani has instructed officials at ministries and government departments in Kabul and the provinces to officially hold a tree planting day on this day every year.
Planting events must be carried out in coordination with the Department of Environmental Protection and relevant municipalities, read the statement.
According to the statement, Ghani also instructed government educational institutions, both civilian and military, in Kabul and provinces, to also participate in the national campaign.
Ghani also called on civil society and other organizations to participate in this national campaign, and urged the owners of companies and industrial and commercial facilities to contribute to the financing of the National Tree Planting Campaign.
Speaking at a tree planting event in Kabul Abdullah Abdullah the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said global climate change has had a negative impact on countries including Afghanistan.
He said there has been a decrease in water in the country due to not only an increase in population in cities but also because of climate change.
A tree “planting campaign or green belt is one of the things that can help us in this area and protect us from the effects of climate change,” he said.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said 37.8 million trees are ready for planting across the country this year.
The ministry said that last year, nearly 17 million trees were planted in Afghanistan.
Turkey to host meeting on Afghan peace late in March
Sources told ArianaNews on Wednesday that Turkey will host a meeting on Afghan peace process on 27 March.
According to the sources the meeting will be take place in Ankara, capital of Turkey.
This comes after the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said in a letter to President Ashraf Ghani, that a meeting facilitated by the UN will be hosted in Turkey to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Taliban delegation, Afghan government representatives, and foreign countries will participate .
Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency reported that Turkey is ready to mediate between the talks teams.
“Afghanistan is a very important country for us,” said Omer Celik, spokesman for the Justice and Development (AK) Party, quoted by Anadolu Agency.
According to Celik “Turkey is ready to be involved in all kinds of mediation efforts for peace in Afghanistan and the region.”
Taliban political office in Doha said that they have not decided yet on whether will participate in the meeting or not.
The Afghan government also did not comment about its participation in the meeting.
On the other hand, United Nation Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Deborah Lyons, head of the mission, discussed the Afghan peace process with Taliban and government’s negotiating teams in Doha.
According to UNAMA Deborah Lyons “underscored UN’s continued commitment to work with the parties in ending the conflict and reaching an inclusive peace settlement.”
The Afghan State Ministry for Peace said the UN envoy urged the international community to respect Afghans and Afghan government’s demands.
“The UN Envoy in a meeting with Islamic republic negotiation team emphasized on acceleration of peace talks… and a ceasefire,” said Najia Anwari, spokeswoman for the ministry.
This comes as Russia is planning to host a meeting on the Afghan peace process on 18 March in Moscow and Afghan government, Taliban, and Afghan political parties have been invited to the meeting.
AFJC calls on UN Security Council to step up efforts to protect Afghan journalists
The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) and 40 other civil society organizations from around the world have called on the UN Security Council and UNAMA to support the media community by calling on all parties to stop violence against journalists in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2222 (2015).
This comes amid a wave of targeted killings against media workers in the country.
The AFJC said in a letter to the UN, and to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) head Deborah Lyons, that the council and all parties to the letter “are deeply concerned by the torrent of targeted killings of journalists in Afghanistan since early 2020.
“These attacks have had a devastating impact on Afghanistan’s vulnerable civic space, press freedom, and related democratic rights, and we write to urge you to take immediate action.”
According to AFJC’s press freedom tracker, 11 journalists and media workers have been killed in Afghanistan since the February 2020 signing of the US-Taliban agreement in Doha.
“Most of these journalists were deliberately targeted for their work, which underscores the lack of effective human rights protections in the country.
“Among the eleven journalists are TV presenter Malala Maiwand, who was killed on Human Rights Day on December 10, 2020 with her driver, freelance photojournalist Rahmatullah Nikzad, who was killed in Ghazni province on December 21, 2020, and Besmillah Adel Aimaq, a radio journalist who was killed in Central Ghor province on January 1, 2021.”
Media freedom and freedom of expression are human rights recognized under international legal conventions that Afghanistan is a party to, as well as domestic law, the letter read adding that the enforcement of Afghan Media Laws – ensuring the security of journalists and media outlets – is a fundamental responsibility of the Afghan government.
“Although some efforts have been made by the government to protect and uphold these rights, they have not been sufficient to prevent violations, and prosecute the perpetrators of violence against journalists,” the letter stated.
“The Afghan government has made repeated pledges to ensure the security of Afghan civilians, yet there remains a culture of impunity for those responsible for carrying out targeted killings of journalists.”
The AFJC stated: “We believe that strong and concerted political action from the United Nations Security Council and increased support from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan are now essential, given their interest in a peaceful transition and the role that a free press plays in this endeavour.
“Targeting journalists creates a societal ripple effect of fear and censorship and deprives the public of crucial information about the peace process. Therefore, we request that the UN Security Council stand against the ongoing impunity for attacks against journalists in Afghanistan.”
The AFJC called on the UN to use all diplomatic powers at their disposal to ensure the protection of press freedom and the safety of journalists and media workers in Afghanistan, especially in the event of a peace deal resulting in a new political settlement.
They also urged the UN to intensify efforts to protect journalists in Afghanistan by working with the government to take serious action to end impunity; to scrutinize and reconsider international financial support to the Afghan government, so as to ensure meaningful commitments to protect media freedom and the rule of law’ and to encourage the international community to offer and strengthen practical and accessible support to threatened journalists and media workers, such as safe passage, refuge, and medical assistance where necessary.
Among the organizations to endorse the letter was the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and journalist and human rights associations from the US through to Asia and Africa.
35 Taliban insurgents killed in ANDSF operation in Zabul
At least 35 Taliban insurgents were killed in an operation by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in southern Zabul province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Afghan forces conducted a joint operation, which included air support, in the Mizan and Shahr-i-Safa districts of the province, the statement said.
According to the statement, at least 35 militants were killed and 19 others were wounded in the raids.
The Afghan forces also arrested two Taliban militants during the operation.
The MoD stated that a number of villages in the Mizan district were cleared of Taliban presence.
A vehicle, seven motorbikes, and two weapons were seized by the security forces, the statement added.
Meanwhile, a Taliban hideout and ammunition were destroyed, and “eight mines planted by the Taliban to target civilians and the Afghan soldiers were defused during the operation in Mizan.”
The Taliban has not yet commented.
