Ghani declares day of mourning for victims of Kabul school bombing

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani has declared Tuesday a day of mourning for the victims of Saturday’s deadly bombing outside a girls school in Kabul, which resulted in the death of 63 people and left over 187 wounded.

The attack was carried out close to Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul city late Saturday afternoon.

The Interior Ministry reported at least three explosions took place. The first was a car bomb followed by two IED explosions that targeted students fleeing the school.

Video footage of the aftermath of the explosions shows parents collecting school bags and school books at the scene of the devastation.

In a video message issued on Sunday, Ghani condemned the attack and called it a “barbaric act”.

He also said: “I declare Tuesday a national (day of) mourning to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Logar terrorist attack and the students in Kabul. Fateha (reciting of the Holy Quran) ceremonies will be held at ARG (Presidential Palace), government offices in Kabul and provinces, as well as political entities abroad.”

Ghani, meanwhile, tasked Vice President Amrullah Saleh to immediately provide financial aid to the wounded individuals of Saturday’s tragedy.

He also assigned Second Vice President Sarwar Danish to find a way to maintain security in coordination with the people.

“I have directed the first vice president to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of the martyrs and for the treatment of the wounded, and I have instructed the second vice president to seek a way to boost security in consultation with the people and to report it (the plan) to the presidency within two weeks,” Ghani stated.

“Attacks on innocent people, especially children, and students are a clear example of anti-human crime and anti-Islamic values, and the perpetrators will be condemned and hated by the people,” Ghani said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.