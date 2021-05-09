Latest News
Ghani declares day of mourning for victims of Kabul school bombing
President Ashraf Ghani has declared Tuesday a day of mourning for the victims of Saturday’s deadly bombing outside a girls school in Kabul, which resulted in the death of 63 people and left over 187 wounded.
The attack was carried out close to Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul city late Saturday afternoon.
The Interior Ministry reported at least three explosions took place. The first was a car bomb followed by two IED explosions that targeted students fleeing the school.
Video footage of the aftermath of the explosions shows parents collecting school bags and school books at the scene of the devastation.
In a video message issued on Sunday, Ghani condemned the attack and called it a “barbaric act”.
He also said: “I declare Tuesday a national (day of) mourning to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Logar terrorist attack and the students in Kabul. Fateha (reciting of the Holy Quran) ceremonies will be held at ARG (Presidential Palace), government offices in Kabul and provinces, as well as political entities abroad.”
Ghani, meanwhile, tasked Vice President Amrullah Saleh to immediately provide financial aid to the wounded individuals of Saturday’s tragedy.
He also assigned Second Vice President Sarwar Danish to find a way to maintain security in coordination with the people.
“I have directed the first vice president to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of the martyrs and for the treatment of the wounded, and I have instructed the second vice president to seek a way to boost security in consultation with the people and to report it (the plan) to the presidency within two weeks,” Ghani stated.
“Attacks on innocent people, especially children, and students are a clear example of anti-human crime and anti-Islamic values, and the perpetrators will be condemned and hated by the people,” Ghani said.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
ATRA questioned over payment of hefty salaries to executives
First Deputy Chairman of the Afghan Senate Mohammad Alam Ezidyar on Sunday lashed out about hefty salaries being paid to Afghanistan Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (ATRA) executives stating its chief receives a salary of around 700,000 AFN a month.
He also stated that board members of the organization get paid about 300,000 AFN a month.
Ezidyar said such hefty salaries for ATRA employees was against the law.
“Advisors and employees at the ATRA office have been appointed with high salaries, which is a violation of the law. The members of the board of directors of ATRA are being paid up to 315,000 AFN,” Ezidyar said.
“According to which policies are these privileges being implemented, and the head of ATRA is being paid 675,000 AFN?” he asked.
The head of ATRA Umar Mansour Ansari, who was summoned to the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) to brief Senators on the 10 percent tax on mobile phone cards, stated money for salaries is from revenue generated by the organization.
In defense of the issue, Ansari said the authority did not get government funding and that it generated and used its own revenue.
“ATRA is a non-budgetary organization and we have not received any funding, and ATRA collects its own revenue and finances its own expenses, and the organization is independent,” Ansari said.
Iran blames Daesh for deadly school bombing in Kabul
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned Saturday’s bombing close to a girls school in Kabul city and called on all Afghans to end the violence.
Shortly after the explosions, the Taliban issued a statement denying responsibility for the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility but Zarif pointed a finger at Daesh (ISIS).
According to Iran’s Fars news, Zarif said on Sunday: “We mourn the innocent and fasting girls who have become the oppressed victims of the ISIL Takfiris; the Takfiris who showed that they know nothing of Islam and humanity.”
“It is time for all those who like Islam and Afghanistan to put an end to fratricide” and integrate to make the situation hard for Daesh terrorists, he said.
The deadly explosions, one of which was a car bomb, happened close to the school on Saturday evening – leaving at least 56 dead and 150 wounded.
Many of the victims were girls, a ministry of education spokeswoman said.
The attack sparked an angry response from the international community with a host of government’s condemning the incident.
China was one of the country’s to denounce the bombing.
China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “We are shocked by the attacks and strongly condemn such violent acts.
“China opposes violent extremism in all its manifestations. We will continue our firm support for the Afghan government and people in their efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard national security and stability.
“We also stand ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan realize peace at an early date.”
However, he went on to chide the US over its decision to withdraw troops and said this has led to an uptick in attacks.
“It needs to be pointed out that the recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people’s life and safety.
“China calls on foreign troops in Afghanistan to take into full account the security of people in the country and the region, pull out in a responsible manner and avoid inflicting more turmoil and suffering on the Afghan people,” he said.
Ministers meet with ICC prosecutor to discuss crimes against Afghans
The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Fatou Bensouda and her team met a high-level delegation from Afghanistan, including Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, in a bid to achieve justice for the Afghan people by holding perpetrators of “atrocity crimes” accountable.
According to a statement issued by the ICC, a full day of discussions were held with officials from the foreign ministry, the justice ministry, the Attorney General’s Office, the Supreme Court and the National Security Department.
At the meeting, detailed presentations provided further insights into investigative steps taken or planned by the Afghan authorities and an opportunity for the ICC to seek clarifications on a number of discussion points, the statement read.
Bensouda and Atmar pledged to work together.
“I have great admiration for the courage and resilience of the people of Afghanistan who have withstood tremendous adversity through decades of conflict and violence. They deserve tangible justice without delay”, stated Bensouda.
“I look forward to continuing our constructive exchanges with the Government of Afghanistan, which was exemplified by today’s discussions, as we work towards determining how justice may best be served through joint collaborative efforts with full commitment to our respective independent duties and responsibilities under the Rome Statute”, she added.
Atmar in turn said “this was a historic and very constructive meeting. The Government of Afghanistan is grateful to the ICC Prosecutor for hosting our high-level delegation to address the investigation and prosecution of all international crimes in Afghanistan”.
He also said that “at this decisive moment for our country’s future, we have made encouraging progress in charting the way forward to ensure that no crimes will go unpunished. With our government’s unwavering commitment to human rights and justice, we are confident that with full cooperation with the Prosecutor, we can jointly advance the cause of justice for all of the victims of the long and devastating conflict.”
Zabihullah Karimullah, Afghanistan’s Attorney General who also participated at the meeting added: “Our meeting with the ICC Prosecutor was very useful for discussing the constructive ways in which we can cooperate with the Office of the Prosecutor and for sharing information about the cases that Afghanistan is investigating and prosecuting at all levels. We look forward to continuing our positive exchanges and collaboration to guarantee that there will be no impunity for international crimes.”
The ICC meanwhile said it was appreciative of Afghanistan’s expressed commitment and the steps taken towards addressing accountability for atrocity crimes and securing justice for victims in Afghanistan in close collaboration with the ICC.
The ICC conducts independent and impartial preliminary examinations, investigations and prosecutions of the crime of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.
Since 2003, the Office has been conducting investigations in multiple situations within the ICC’s jurisdiction, namely in Uganda; the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Darfur, Sudan; the Central African Republic (two distinct situations); Kenya; Libya; Côte d’Ivoire; Mali; Georgia, Burundi; Bangladesh/Myanmar, Afghanistan and Palestine.
The Office is also currently conducting preliminary examinations relating to the situations in Bolivia; Colombia; Guinea; the Philippines; and Venezuela; and has recently completed its preliminary examinations of the situations in Ukraine and Nigeria, which are pending requests to seek authorisation to proceed to investigation.
