Ghani condemns targeted attack on former journalist and DAB staff

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the attack on Central Bank employees, including former TV journalist Yama Siawash, who died in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul on Saturday morning.

Siawash and two others were killed in the targeted attack in Macroryan in the city.

In a series of tweets by the Presidential Palace, Ghani also passed on his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered a full investigation into the attack.

“President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the IED blast that targeted a car carrying staff of Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) in Macrorayan area of Kabul this morning.

“Unfortunately the attack took lives of three DAB staff including Yama Siawash, a former renowned journalist and his two other colleagues,” said Ghani.

Siawash was a well-known TV news anchor for TOLOnews until he took time off to do an MBA in India last year. He then joined DAB after graduating.

According to his relatives, his funeral will take place on Saturday afternoon in Kabul.

Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation also condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

The French embassy in Kabul also condemned the incident and said in a tweet the death of Siawash, a family face to Afghans, was yet another shock for the country.

“No violence can silence the courageous young generation that fights for a free & democratic Afghanistan with a vibrant media, & for preserving the gains of the last 19 years,” the embassy tweeted.

In other messages of condolences, Khalid Noor, a member of the Afghan peace negotiation team in Doha tweeted: “Saddened to hear about today’s incident in Kabul & that we lost another young talent, & renowned journalist Yama Siawash. We have been losing our people in suicide attacks, assassinations, sticky bomb explosions etc across Afghanistan. This has to stop! Our people deserve peace.

Tahir Qadiri, Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in India tweeted he met Siawash in Delhi after he finished his MBA recently.

“He told me about his big plans for the future. Presented him with a certificate of merit … Don’t know who else this senseless war will take from us. RIP brother!”