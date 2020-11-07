Latest News
Ghani condemns targeted attack on former journalist and DAB staff
President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the attack on Central Bank employees, including former TV journalist Yama Siawash, who died in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul on Saturday morning.
Siawash and two others were killed in the targeted attack in Macroryan in the city.
In a series of tweets by the Presidential Palace, Ghani also passed on his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered a full investigation into the attack.
“President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the IED blast that targeted a car carrying staff of Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) in Macrorayan area of Kabul this morning.
“Unfortunately the attack took lives of three DAB staff including Yama Siawash, a former renowned journalist and his two other colleagues,” said Ghani.
Siawash was a well-known TV news anchor for TOLOnews until he took time off to do an MBA in India last year. He then joined DAB after graduating.
According to his relatives, his funeral will take place on Saturday afternoon in Kabul.
Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation also condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.
The French embassy in Kabul also condemned the incident and said in a tweet the death of Siawash, a family face to Afghans, was yet another shock for the country.
“No violence can silence the courageous young generation that fights for a free & democratic Afghanistan with a vibrant media, & for preserving the gains of the last 19 years,” the embassy tweeted.
In other messages of condolences, Khalid Noor, a member of the Afghan peace negotiation team in Doha tweeted: “Saddened to hear about today’s incident in Kabul & that we lost another young talent, & renowned journalist Yama Siawash. We have been losing our people in suicide attacks, assassinations, sticky bomb explosions etc across Afghanistan. This has to stop! Our people deserve peace.
Tahir Qadiri, Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in India tweeted he met Siawash in Delhi after he finished his MBA recently.
“He told me about his big plans for the future. Presented him with a certificate of merit … Don’t know who else this senseless war will take from us. RIP brother!”
Biden confident of a win but calls for patience and calm
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is confident he will win the race for presidency and has once again urged Americans to be patient and stay calm as ballot-counting continues in a few states.
In an address from Wilmington, Delaware late Friday night, Biden said: “We do not have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers are clear we will win this race.”
“Look at the national numbers we are going to win this race with a clear majority and the nation is behind us. We’ve gotten over 74 million votes,” he said.
Biden took the lead on Friday in Pennsylvania and Georgia, two states that are still counting ballots, and edged closer to a victory in the closely contested presidential contest against President Donald Trump, Al Jazeera reported.
The Associated Press news agency says both states, as well as Nevada, North Carolina and Alaska, are still too close to call.
But Biden appears confident the final numbers will be in his favor.
“We’re going to be the first Democrats to win in Arizona in 24 years. We’re going to be the first democrats to win Georgia in 28 years,” he said.
Biden also stated he wanted all ballots to be counted.
“We are on track to over 300 Electoral College votes,” Biden said, in his brief address. He said he and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris were not just waiting for vote results, but were meeting with health and economic experts, and have a plan to handle the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout for when they take office.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Thursday from the White House, where he repeated baseless claims that widespread voter fraud has taken place in the election.
On Friday, Trump – who falsely claimed he had won the election in the early hours of Wednesday – tweeted that Biden “should not wrongfully claim the office of the president” because legal proceedings were just beginning.
The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states demanding the vote count be suspended, while also signaling its intention to demand a recount in Wisconsin, which AP projected Biden to have won.
Courts have already rejected some of those legal challenges, and experts have said they do not believe the lawsuits would significantly affect the outcome of the vote.
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
At least three civilians were killed early Saturday morning in a magnetic IED explosion in PD9 in Kabul city, police confirmed.
According to police the explosion happened at around 08:00 in the morning in 4th Macroryan.
The magnetic IED had been placed on a Toyota vehicle before being detonated.
Yama Siawash, a journalist and former TV news anchor was among those killed, family members confirmed.
Siawash had taken time off work and spent the past year in India doing an MBA. According to his family he graduated with top marks.
Baktash Siawash, his elder brother, was an MP for Kabul province in the previous parliament.
President spokesman Sediq Sediqqi condemned attack on former journalist Yama Siawash, an employee of the Central Bank, who had just recently started working with govt.
So far no group including the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
SIGAR: Increase of violence impacts US-Taliban peace deal
US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), quoted Pentagon, saying an increase in violence by the Taliban is not acceptable and will impact the US-Taliban peace deal.
US officials said that increase in violence means a violation of the Doha deal.
The SIGAR new report reveals that the Afghan government seeks a lasting ceasefire, however, the militants want to impose their own circumstances.
“The Taliban is calibrating its use of violence to harass and undermine [the Afghan government and security forces], but remain at a level it perceives is within the bounds of the [U.S.-Taliban] agreement,” said SIGAR.
SIGAR also said that Taliban attacks have been increased by 50 percent in the past three months of 2020.
Previously the Afghan National Security Council (ONSC) has said that the Taliban has conducted an average of 55 attacks per day since the signing of the peace deal with the United States in Doha.
The council said that the Taliban conducted 2,804 attacks from the beginning of March to April 19, adding the group “does not remain committed to the reconciliation process that will help the country to end decades of war.”
“When a deal does not have a guarantee, then both sides criticizing each other. It means that the Doha deal is not guaranteed,” said Jawed Kohistani, a military analyst.
The SIGAR also said that anti-government groups are responsible for 83 percent of civilians’ casualties and the report attributed 38 percent of civilians’ casualties to the Taliban.
The United Nation in Afghanistan also attributed most of the civilians’ casualties to the anti-government groups.
“If the Taliban and government not announce a ceasefire and continue the violence, it means that they don’t have any respect for the Afghans’ blood.” Said Zabihullah Farhang, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission.
On the other hand, NATO said that they will increase their airstrikes in Afghanistan.
Lt.Gen. John Deedrick, the commander of Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan (CSTC-A) on Friday said that the Taliban violence is too high and that support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) will continue.
“The Taliban violence is too high and we are continuing to support the Afghan security forces and the government, and we will defend the Afghan security forces in accordance with the agreement,” said Lt. Gen. Deedrick. “We do conduct strikes and operations in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement, and we will continue to do so.”
This comes as the US continues to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan
