Ghani Condemns Attack on Wedding Hall in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2019)

President Ghani condemned the suicide attack on a wedding hall in the west of Kabul on late Saturday night, saying, the Taliban cannot escape from blaming by condemning the attack since they themselves provide the opportunity for the terrorists’ activities.

In a statement released by the Presidential Palace on Sunday, he asks the international community to investigate and convict the groups behind this attack.

He further cancels all his electoral campaign activities for a day and summons his senior security officials for a special meeting on the attack, adds the statement.

The suicide attack in ‘Shahr-e-Dubai’ wedding hall in PD6 of Kabul left at least 63 people killed and 180 others wounded, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed in a statement.

Based on the shared videos on social media, women, and children are also among the victims.

The Taliban are accused of being behind the attack by the government while they have condemned the incident in a statement, saying targeting the innocent civilians cannot be justified in any way.

No individual or group has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

This comes as the security threats in Kabul have unprecedentedly increased concurrently with the Afghan peace process.

At least 159 people killed and wounded as a result of the Taliban’s bomb attack in western Kabul on August 7th.