Ghani claims Afghanistan in best position yet to achieve peace

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2021)

In a meeting with a number of Wolesi Jirga MPs, President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that now more than ever, the grounds for a free and just peace have been laid.

“Afghanistan is in a better position than ever to achieve a free and just peace, and there will be extensive consultations with the National Assembly in the coming months,” Ghani said.

Ghani also stated that NATO’s decision not to stay or leave Afghanistan is a big message to the Taliban, who expected the people to surrender.

“The fact that NATO has not yet decided is a big message, and the claims of those to whom the people will surrender will end; now the serious negotiations to reach a solution will pave the way for it (peace),” Ghani added.

On the other hand, the Afghan government’s peace negotiating team says that the Taliban have promised to resume talks after members of their delegation and their leadership return to Qatar.

“The Taliban themselves stated we should be at the negotiating tables to start talks when their leaders have returned,” said Harifa Zurmati, a member of the Republic’s negotiating team.

The State Ministry for Peace also said its contact groups have started work and are holding meetings in Doha.

“Meetings between the contact groups were not held for about a month, but now they have been held for the past two days and fortunately the meetings have started and are continuing,” said Najia Anwari, Strategic Communication General Director and spokesperson for the State Ministry for Peace.

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan says that the first issue on their agenda is a nationwide ceasefire, while the Taliban has their first issue as that regarding the ruling system.

NATO, the European Union and other foreign partners have backed the call for a ceasefire so as to end violence and civilian casualties.