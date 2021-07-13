Ghani chairs security meeting in northern Balkh province

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2021)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday visited Balkh province where he chaired a senior security meeting to assess the situation in Balkh and neighboring provinces, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

Provincial security officials briefed Ghani on the security situation in the northern provinces and shared their plans with him on how they aimed to repel the Taliban.

“They [officials] assured Ghani that with coordination and joint efforts they will, with the support of the people, to defend the system, neutralize the conspiracy of the enemy, and they are ready for any sacrifice,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Ghani expressed his gratitude to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces for keeping up their morale and for their resilience and composure in fighting the enemy.

“To finance and equip the country’s security and defense forces, international obligations remain in place and you have the full support of the government leadership,” Ghani told the security officials present.