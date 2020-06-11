Ghani: Ceasefire is a key element in advancing the peace process

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2020)

Speaking at the US Atlantic Council through a video teleconference, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said that the ceasefire was an important step in advancing the peace process.

Pres. Ghani added that there was going through an uncertain situation and that the government should take it into account.

The President also stressed that Afghanistan had rich underground resources, which be better utilized once peace is achieved.

According to the President, the obstacles to bringing peace in Afghanistan have now been removed.

Ashraf Ghani, in response to a question about the possibility of an interim government and his retirement, said that the biggest mistake Dr. Najibullah (an ex-Afghan president) had made during the talks with the Mujahideen was to announce his resignation. “We watched that film once, we don’t want to watch it again,” he said.

Pres. Ghani added that Afghanistan’s stands with Pakistan have changed, 3,000 Taliban prisoners have been released, another 2,000 would be released soon, and the location and timing of the Afghan-Afghan talks would be determined next week.

He added that there was no two-headed government in Afghanistan anymore, noting that he is now working together with Abdullah.

According to President Ghani, the negotiating team represents the whole nation of Afghanistan.