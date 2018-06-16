Ghani Calls Pakistani PM, COAS to Confirm Killing of Mullah Fazlullah

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2018 4:32 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has called Pakistan’s Acting Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to share the death of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Mullah Fazlullah.

“I spoke with Prime Minister of Pakistan Nasirul Mulk and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and confirmed the death of Mullah Fazlullah. His death is the result of tireless human intel led by Afghan security agencies,” Ghani said in a statement posted online on his official twitter account.

In addition, he has urged Pakistani officials to take practical steps in order to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“I urged the PM and COAS to take practical steps to bring Afghan Taliban residing in Pakistan to the negotiation table. The PM and COAS congratulated me on the success of the ceasefire and called it a great achievement that both sides observed the ceasefire with full compliance,” he tweeted.

The President added that the Pakistani officials called the death of Fazlullah, a great step toward building trust between the two nations.

“They also assured me that the death of Fazlullah is a great step toward building trust between the two nations and promised to support Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process,” he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed that TTP leader Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a U.S. drone strike in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan on June 13.

Mullah Fazlullah was named TTP chief after the death of Hakimullah Mehsud in a drone strike in November 2013.