Ghani calls on Taliban to join talks as ‘all obstacles removed’
President Ashraf Ghani said Thursday that the Afghan government has removed obstacles on the path to peace, and called on the Taliban to call a permanent ceasefire and sit around the negotiating table with the Afghan government.
In a video message to the Afghan security forces on the occasion of Afghanistan’s 101st independence anniversary, Ghan said a “fair and enduring” peace is due to come in the country as the government has made a huge effort to bring peace to Afghanistan.
“We have opened the way for a fair peace. In this regard we have not only shown our will and commitment but also we have taken practical steps toward achieving that; Taliban prisoners release and conveying consultative peace Loya Jirga are notable instances of our efforts,” Ghani said.
“We yearn for peace in which our youth engaged in building their country. We will bring a peace that all ethnicities of Afghanistan could live together in peace and security and strive for the excellence and progress of the country.”
Meanwhile, the Afghan peace process seems to have stalled once again as the government on Wednesday suspended the controversial release process of 320 “hard-core” Taliban prisoners, a process which has been a stumbling block in the peace talks process over the past few months.
Sediq Sediqqi, the Presidential spokesman, told Ariana News that the government will not release the remaining Taliban prisoners unless the group frees 22 Afghan security force members they are holding captive.
This comes after the government released 80, of what was initially a group of 400 prisoners, from Pul-e Charkhi prison in Kabul following a presidential decree to pardon and release them.
Last Monday’s decree, signed by President Ashraf Ghani, was the result of a Loya Jirga, or grand council, which voted in favor of the insurgents’ release following two days of consultations.
The process has however raised concerns and Australia and France have also publicly called on the government to not release all 320 prisoners – some of whom are guilty of having killed their nationals.
Meanwhile, reliable sources from the Afghan government Wednesday told Ariana News that the process would be suspended until the United States has reached an agreement over six of the Taliban prisoners involved in insider attacks, the so-called green-on-blue attacks, with Australia and France.
APPF soldier killed, Uzbek national wounded in Balkh ambush
An Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF) soldier was killed and an Uzbek national was wounded after their vehicles came under attack by unknown gunmen in Balkh province.
The Uzbek national, who was not identified by security sources, was an employee of the Hairatan-Uzbekistan Railroad project.
Local police said the shooting happened on Thursday morning in the Hairatan Township of Balkh province.
In a separate incident, a “young person” died after explosives he was carrying detonated.
Officials said a “young person was killed after his own bag full of explosives blew up.”
This incident happened in Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday morning, provincial police confirmed.
Taliban attack security outposts of pro-gov’t forces in Takhar, killing 14
At least 13 pro-government forces and an Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier were killed in clashes with Taliban militants in Takhar province on Thursday, police confirmed.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police told Ariana News that the clashes started after insurgents attacked security outposts of the public uprising forces in Khwaja Bahauddin district early this morning.
Four outposts came under attack in Laala Guzar village of Khwaja Bahauddin, Asir added.
Taliban fighters ambushed the reinforcement troops while they were on their way to help pro-government forces.
According to Asir, the two-hour clash left 14 dead, including 13 pro-government fighters and one soldier. Six others were wounded – two ANA soldiers and four members of the public uprising forces.
Asir, however, stated that the Taliban sustained casualties but further details were not provided.
Taliban has also not yet commented.
Public uprising forces comprise of residents who have taken up arms to help fight the Taliban alongside the government forces.
Takhar is meanwhile one of the volatile provinces in the northeastern part of Afghanistan where anti-government insurgent groups have a huge presence.
UNAMA condemns attacks against civilians engaged in peace efforts
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday condemned this week’s attacks in Kabul against civilians – especially those involved in peace efforts – and said those behind the incidents must be prosecuted.
“UNAMA condemns this week’s violence in Kabul, particularly that targeting civilians engaged in peace efforts. The killing of peace activist Abdulbaqi Amin and attack against peace negotiator Fawzia Koofi are deplorable.” the mission said on Twitter.
This comes after two IED explosions on Wednesday claimed the lives of two civilians, including Abdulbaqi Amin, who was the head of the science council at the Ministry of Education.
On Tuesday, three civilians were killed in a rocket attack on Kabul and last week, prominent peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi was shot at.
She was shot in the hand during the attempted assassination.
The increase in IED explosions in Kabul has raised concerns especially as serious efforts are underway to start intra-Afghan peace talks.
However, talks that were supposed to have started last week have been delayed due to the prisoner release issue.
On Wednesday, government said the Taliban prisoner release process has been suspended as the Taliban had not freed all Afghans they are holding captive.
This came after the United States, France and Australia opposed the release of some of the remaining 320 prisoners who were behind the attacks and death of their nationals.
In line with this, President Ashraf Ghani has stalled the release process despite having signed a decree last week.
In an interview with the UK’s Times Radio this week, Ghani said that a number of the controversial prisoners were also major drug kingpins and that should they be released back into society the UK and Europe could expect a flood of drugs to hit their shores.
