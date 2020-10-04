Connect with us

Ghani calls on Taliban to become a ‘positive force’ and help bring peace

1 min ago

President Ashraf Ghani has called on the Taliban to play a positive role in the peace process and to work to “bring security” in the country.

Addressing a gathering in Paktika on Saturday, Ghani said: “Taliban are negative forces and they show their presence by killing people.”

He urged the Taliban to become a positive force and said “let’s put hands together to bring security across Afghanistan.”

“All people demand peace. With peace, any development would be difficult but not impossible as you witnessed we managed to build [Afghanistan] although we sailed with a wrecked boat,” Ghani stated.

“If you (Taliban) don’t have a plan and if you always make slogans, no one will be convinced; is there anyone who will be convinced by slogans? We challenge them. They should come to accept being an Afghan and Muslim,” Ghani said. 

Meanwhile, a number of local reporters said that they were prevented from attending Ghani’s meeting with Paktika’s officials. They said this was in contradiction to the freedom of speech act and against the access to information code.

 “We all [reporters] have decided to boycott all provincial meetings and not to cover any of their events,” said Khoshal Rahim, a journalist.

 Presidential Spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi, however, said that the government will address the issue with the local officials.

 “We will pursue this issue seriously with the Paktika Governor’s Office to prevent a recurrence in the future,” Sediqqi said.

 

Saudi eases restrictions for Umrah pilgrims

4 hours ago

October 4, 2020

By

Reuters
Saudi Arabian authorities partially lifted a seven-month-long ban on pilgrims performing Umrah and allowed the first group of worshippers to enter the Grand Mosque on Sunday. 

The pilgrims were allowed in the mosque compound by appointment and had to practice social distancing. 

Millions of Muslims from around the world usually descend on Mecca and Medina for Umrah and Hajj but authorities were forced to stop all pilgrimages seven months ago due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 

However, Saudi Arabia held a largely symbolic Hajj pilgrimage this year and limited access to domestic worshippers only. 

From Sunday, authorities eased restrictions and will allow 6,000 Saudi citizens to perform Umrah and will open Saudi borders to foreign pilgrims from November 1. 

Before the pandemic, more than 1,300 hotels and hundreds of stores worked 24/7 to cater to pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Now hotels are mostly empty and many stores and restaurants are closed.

Baghlan district governor survivors ambush in yet another targeted attack

7 hours ago

October 4, 2020

By

Governor of Jalga district in Baghlan province Abdul Wali Sharifi was wounded in an ambush by unknown gunmen in Kotal Murgh district of the province on Saturday.

Local officials said Sunday, Sharifi is in hospital and his condition has been described as stable. 

According to them, the incident happened when Sharifi was on his way to Pul-e-Khumri city. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

In a separate incident, the Access to Information Commission confirmed on Sunday that one of its commissioners and spokesmen, Hamdullah Arbab, survived an IED blast in Kabul on Sunday.

Arbab was unharmed after a magnetic IED attached to his vehicle was detonated. 

Officials said Arbab’s driver was killed and one of his bodyguards was wounded in the explosion. 

No group has claimed responsibility for this incident, which is another in a string of violent targeted attacks over the past two months against government employees and public figures. 

The most prominent public figure to be targeted during this period was Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh. 

He escaped with only minor injuries after a roadside explosion in Kabul in early September. 

Saleh was targeted in the explosion – which killed 10 civilians.  At least 15 additional people were wounded, including members of Saleh’s staff and a few of his bodyguards.

Taliban attack public police force base on Takhar-Kunduz highway

11 hours ago

October 4, 2020

By

Heavy clashes are currently underway between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Qulburs on the Takhar-Kunduz highway, officials have confirmed. 

Spokesman for the Takhar police, Khalil Asir, said clashes broke out at about 4am on Sunday when Taliban fighters attacked a Public Police Forces base. 

According to Asir, the Taliban also destroyed a bridge nearby so as to prevent reinforcements from getting to the base. 

However, troops have been deployed in an attempt to reach the base. 

No details have yet been shared on whether there have been any casualties. 

