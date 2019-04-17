Ghani Calls on Qatar Delegation to Convince Taliban for Talks with Government

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday called on Afghan delegation for talks with the Taliban to convince the insurgent group to negotiate with the Afghan government.

“Share the realities, hopes, pains, and views of current Afghanistan with the Taliban. Understand them and let them understand you. It is important to understand each other and this must be done with absolute respect, tolerance, strength, and courage,” Ghani said while speaking to the Afghan delegation at the presidential palace.

In addition, Ghani asked the Afghan delegation to convince Taliban that they have no other option accept talking directly with the government of Afghanistan and there is no other solution to end the ongoing violence in the country.

He also called for unity in engaging with the Taliban, saying “it is not about we and you, we should all become we.”

The President emphasized that a historic opportunity has been created for Afghans to resolve their longstanding problems with deep deliberation and discussions.

This comes as Taliban in a statement has slammed the Afghan government lengthy list of participants for Qatar meeting, insisting that the representatives of the group will not be negotiating with any official as government envoy.