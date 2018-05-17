Ghani Calls on Militants to Stop Violence During Ramadan

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2018 1:22 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani in a video message has urged the Taliban insurgent group to refrain from violence during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ghani said he expects that the Taliban and other militant groups do not spread chaos and instability for the worshippers during the month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the U.S. ambassador for Afghanistan John R. Bass says his country is working for the well-being, improvement, and end of violence in war-torn Afghanistan.

“The terrorists who falsely claim to act in the name of Islam have only caused more harm and suffering to ordinary Afghans. We hope and work each day to bring an end to such terrorist violence so that all Afghans can live in peace,” Ambassador Bass said in a Ramadan message.

The UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamachi Yamamoto has also urged the insurgents to stop fighting, adding the United Nations remains committed to stand with the people of Afghanistan.

“I sincerely hope that the observation of Ramadan will provide an opportunity for all communities in Afghanistan to come closer to each other and build bridges peacefully. In the same spirit, I would like to call parties to the conflict to respect this religious obligation and halt the fighting,” Tadamachi said in a statement.

This comes as the Taliban insurgent group are threatening more provinces following the announcement of their annual spring offensive under the name of Al Khandaq.

By Hesamuddin Hesam