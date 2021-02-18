Latest News
Ghani calls on foreign community to ramp up pressure on Taliban
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday urged the international community and regional nations to put pressure on the Taliban and their supporters to reach a political settlement.
Addressing a follow-up workshop on the Geneva summit commitments in Kabul, Ghani raised the issue of the high levels of violence currently gripping the country.
He said the escalation in violence by the Taliban has proven the legitimacy of the Republic.
“As the violence escalates, so has the legitimacy of the Republic as proven and respected. The clear need for positive and comprehensive pressure on the Taliban and their supporters has emerged as a regional and international necessity,” Ghani said.
Ghani emphasized that the world understands that Afghanistan has been subjected to a wave of violent attacks, but that the solution is not violence.
“Violence is not a political solution, a political solution requires a comprehensive agreement in which an independent, free and nationally united Afghanistan exists where every woman, man and young person in Afghanistan considers themselves the owner of Afghanistan,” Ghani said.
Ghani’s comments came just hours after the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) released a Lessons Learned report that stated:”The Taliban have engaged in peace talks with representatives of the Afghan government as foreign troops leave Afghanistan. The Taliban continue to maintain ties with al-Qaeda, and al-Qaeda members are integrated into the ranks and structures of the Taliban.”
On a similar note, General Scott Miller, the commander of US and NATO troops in Afghanistan said this week “if the violence isn’t reduced, it’s going to make a peace process very, very difficult; it would be very difficult for any side to make the necessary compromises.”
Latest News
No decision taken on troops withdrawal after 2-day NATO summit
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday evening that no decision on troops withdrawal has yet been made by the Alliance and its partner nations.
Addressing a virtual press conference after a two day NATO Defense Ministers meeting, Stoltenberg said the Alliance has not yet made the decision because it feels there is still a chance for peace in Afghanistan.
He said however that the decision itself – on whether to withdraw all troops by May 1 as per the US-Taliban deal signed last year – or whether to stay in the country was a very difficult one.
He said the Alliance faces a difficult dilemma over Afghanistan adding that if NATO stays after May 1 they risk attacks on their troops but if they leave they risk the gains made over the past 20 years.
Stoltenberg again reiterated that the withdrawal of all troops was conditions based and in reference to the Taliban’s planned Spring Offensive, Stoltenberg said the Alliance was hoping for a significant decrease in violence opposed to an increase as feared by many in Afghanistan.
NATO’s chief did however point out that current peace talks are “fragile” and that currently no progress is being made.
Despite this he said NATO believes “there is still time to reach a political agreement before the deadline of 1st of May.”
Stoltenberg said the peace process needs to be reenergized and that the Taliban needs to negotiate in good faith, violence levels need to be reduced and Taliban must cut all ties with terrorist groups.
He also stated NATO is closely monitoring the situation on the ground and there is an ongoing assessment and monitoring of the situation. He says based on this a decision will be made by the Alliance.
Latest News
Intelligence chiefs from regional countries meet in Kabul over security
Head of intelligence units from regional countries held a two-day conference on regional security and the fight against terrorism in Kabul this week, Ahmad Zia Siraj, the head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Thursday.
Speaking at a meeting after the summit, Siraj said that the meeting, titled ‘Regional Counter-Terrorism Conference’, was attended by ministers and heads of national security and intelligence services from eight countries, including the United States, Pakistan and Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, Siraj told media representatives at the meeting.
Siraj said the meeting was held following in line with the Afghan government’s efforts to attract the support of regional countries and the world in the fight against terrorism and their efforts to bolster support for the peace process.
Siraj said that high-ranking officials from intelligence organizations praised the NDS for their initiative to host such a meeting.
“Members of the meeting focused on common terrorist threats on three levels: national, regional and international,” Siraj said.
“Also at the meeting, a joint roadmap and mechanism was designed to address the common terrorist threats,” he added.
Siraj said that during the meeting, NDS presented information and documents on the presence and widespread activities of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, noting that the activities of the Afghan government in the fight against terrorism is a step towards peace and stability in the region.
“It was stated at the meeting that the Afghan Defense and Security Forces have a prominent role to play in the fight against regional terrorism. The main goal of these forces is to protect Afghanistan from common regional threats and to prevent the spread of these threats to countries in the region,” he added.
Siraj said that the representatives of the participating countries, while acknowledging Afghanistan’s prominent role in the fight against terrorism at a regional level, accepted the Afghan government’s concerns and acknowledged the growing number of terrorist groups in the region.
“Representatives of the participating countries stated that peace and stability in the region passes through Afghanistan and that a stable Afghanistan is equal to stability in the region,” he asserted.
According to Siraj several issues were agreed upon at the meeting.
He said from now on, common threats will be identified and actions will be taken to eliminate them, and the process of information exchange between intelligence services will be accelerated.
He added that the NDS intends to host regional security meetings in the near future to form a regional consensus against terrorism.
Latest News
SIGAR report shows shortcomings in some US programs for Afghan women
Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated in a report released Thursday that despite hundreds of millions of dollars spent on efforts to support Afghan women and girls since 2002, some programs were designed on assumptions that proved to be ill-suited to the Afghan context.
In the Lessons Learned report, SIGAR head John F. Sopko stated that the shortcomings were found in an examination of 24 US gender-related programs.
“Some programs were designed based on assumptions that proved to be
ill-suited to the Afghan context and the challenges that women and girls faced.
“We found that establishing a correlation between program activities and related outcomes was not always possible, and in many cases, insufficient monitoring and evaluation of program activities made it impossible to assess the programs’ actual impacts,” he said.
The report stated that it is critical that US officials working on or in Afghanistan develop a more nuanced understanding of gender roles and relations in the Afghan cultural context – and work to ensure that US policies and programs are responsive to this context.
“US agencies also need to assess how to support women and girls without provoking backlash that might endanger them or stall progress,” read the report.
Sopko however pointed out that despite some shortcomings the importance of US backing for Afghan women’s rights should not be underestimated.
Almost $800 million has been spent in direct support of Afghan women and enormous progress has been made since 2002, including in the fields of health care and education.
The report stated meanwhile that “US and international diplomatic pressure can be instrumental in advancing women’s legal rights and participation in public life – in politics, government, media, and civil society.”
The report also noted that educating Afghan men and boys about gender equality issues and working with them as partners and advocates are critical to advancing women’s status and rights in Afghanistan.
“It is crucial that more women assume leadership positions in a wider range of Afghan government ministries, including at the cabinet level,” read the report.
However, the report stated that “US efforts to improve the lives of women and girls will continue to be constrained by significant barriers, especially insecurity and harmful sociocultural norms.”
In its recommendations to the US Congress, SIGAR suggested the current funding levels for Afghan women to improve access to health and education need to be preserved but that it be conditions-based so the Afghan government demonstrates its commitment to protecting the rights of women.
Among other recommendations made, SIGAR said the US Department of Defense also needs to spend between $10 million and $20 million a year to recruit and retain women in the military forces.
Among a list of other recommendations, SIGAR stated the US also needs to continue to support protective shelters for women and girls fleeing abuse, and increase mentorship and support to the Afghan National Police’s Family Response Units.
SIGAR also listed a host of recommendations for USAID with regards to protecting and empowering Afghan women. SIGAR stated the USAID administrator should ensure that job skills training for Afghan women are designed to be practical and responsive to market needs, and that the agency assesses the degree to which training expands participants’ knowledge and skills.
Reacting to this report, Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said on Tuesday that the US’s commitment to Afghan women is steadfast.
“From 2002 to 2020, we invested over $785mln to improve outcomes in health, education, political/economic participation & access to justice for Afghan women,” he said.
“But our work was not without lessons learned – nor is it complete. Women worldwide are disproportionately affected by poverty, insecurity & harassment. Afghan women face formidable cultural, social, political & security barriers in exercising their constitutional rights,” he tweeted.
“Afghan men must also be champions of this critical issue; their future depends on full female representation so that Afghanistan might advance the gains and accelerate towards a more prosperous future,” Wilson stated.
No decision taken on troops withdrawal after 2-day NATO summit
Ghani calls on foreign community to ramp up pressure on Taliban
Intelligence chiefs from regional countries meet in Kabul over security
SIGAR report shows shortcomings in some US programs for Afghan women
Commandos free 24 from Taliban prisons, who had been ‘extensively’ tortured
Iran’s president urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Afghanistan wins by 16 runs in first of three ODIs against Ireland
Three-match ODI series sees Afghanistan take on Ireland
Twitter bans account linked to Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan
Sola: Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: NATO Defense Ministers meeting discussed
Sola: The US-Taliban deal discussed
Morning News Show: Financial loses of Islam Qala fire discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report
-
Latest News4 days ago
Army officer and 5-year-old son shot dead in Kabul apartment
-
Latest News5 days ago
After not-guilty vote, McConnell says Trump ‘morally responsible’ for Capitol riot
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban urges complete withdrawal in open letter to Americans
-
Latest News3 days ago
At least 70 trucks looted during Herat border inferno
-
Latest News3 days ago
IOM warns of drought and famine after a relatively dry winter
-
Business3 days ago
Taliban kidnap 11 from Pashdan Dam project in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani tells of Soviet withdrawal that led to devastating civil war