Ghani Calls on European Council for More Observes in Election Process

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2018 5:36 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has called on the Council of European Union for more observers to ensure the transparency in the upcoming election process.

President Ghani in his second day of visit from Brussels has met with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and urged him for more cooperation in Afghan electoral process.

In the meantime, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) praised the presence of more international and internal observers for the transparency of election process.

However, the Hezb-e Islami criticized fraud, widespread corruption and lack of management in the election process.

“The national ID cards distribute in houses and the government and IEC also know it. I do not know how they can assure the transparency of elections,” Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, head of Hezb-e Islami added.

This comes as the electoral observing and monitoring institutions are said to believe that the parliamentary and provincial council election will face a long term delay.