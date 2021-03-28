Ghani calls on Afghan youths to help solve country’s problems

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2021)

While efforts are underway by the US to accelerate the peace process, and concerns grow about the Taliban’s looming Spring Offensive, President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that all youths in the country must think of ways in which Afghanistan’s problems can be solved.

Speaking at the first meeting of the High Youth Council, Ghani said the newly established council must submit specific proposals for each ministry and government departments on how to solve problems.

“Every young person must decide which problem they can solve in Afghanistan, and in each section the youths must have specific plans,” Ghani told the young guests present.

“The Youth Council should have a regular agenda and maintain national unity,” Ghani said.

Ghani also said that the country’s main goal is a process of nationalization.

“You [youths] must fight against anyone who commits prejudice and corruption and harms national unity,” Ghani said.

He also said government resources have not been used properly in government institutions.

“At least 50% of the country’s income is being stolen,” Ghani said.

According to him, Afghans are also being deprived of a basic right and that’s to live in peace.

“For 42 years, the people of Afghanistan, as a whole, have been deprived of their most basic collective right, which is the right to peace, stability and order.”

He also said: “Now they [people] have to decide for themselves about the future system.”

Recently government turned its focus on building the economic and infrastructure sectors.

Ghani said that if Afghanistan’s position is properly managed, more revenue will be generated from its mines.

“The biggest asset in Afghanistan is the location of this country, if the position of Afghanistan is properly managed, more revenue will be earned from its mines, because Afghanistan is located in the heart of Asia,” Ghani said.