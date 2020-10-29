Latest News
Ghani calls for talks to be based on Holy Quran and Sharia Law
President Ghani said Thursday that peace negotiations, currently underway in Doha, should be based on the Holy Quran and Islamic law (Islamic Sharia).
Addressing a ceremony at the Ministry of Defense, on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad’s birthday, celebrated by Muslims across the world, Ghani slammed the Taliban stating that the group has fought for 40 years in the name of religion, but now, instead of the rules of Islamic law, the Taliban insist on the US-Taliban deal as the foundation of the talks.
The US-Taliban deal was signed in Doha in February – an agreement that paved the way for peace talks between the Afghan government representatives and the Taliban.
Talks started on September 12 but have been mired in disputes between the two teams with the main hurdle being that of jurisprudence on which to base negotiations going forward.
Raising the issue Thursday, Ghani also stated that “Afghanistan Defense and Security Forces are guardians of the Afghanistan Constitution,” which is one of the most Islamic-centered constitution’s in the world.
“As an Islamic country, governed by an Islamic government, we are honored that the construction process of over one thousand mosques across the country is being completed,” he noted.
Ghani pointed out that what can be done through peace, cannot be done through war, calling the ongoing bloodshed in the country “illegitimate”.
He also pointed out the unity between Hanafi and Ja’fari jurisprudences in the country and said Islamic civilization was second to none, but others were plunged in darkness, underlining that there is no link between the holy religion of Islam and terrorism.
Featured
Renegades signs Afghan teenager for Australia’s Big Bash League
Australia’s Melbourne Renegades have signed up 15-year-old Noor Ahmad after a 12-month scouting mission and plan to unleash him on the Big Bash League later this year.
Earlier this week Renegades confirmed Mohammad Nabi had also signed up and on Thursday, the club announced on its website, 15-year-old Noor Ahmad, from Kabul, will also join their team.
“We’ve been tracking Noor Ahmad closely for more than a year now and although he’s in the early stages of his career, he’s an exciting prospect and he has a few tricks that’ll make life difficult for batsmen,” Renegades Coach Michael Klinger said.
Ahmad is a left-arm wrist-spinner who has earned high praise around the globe.
Ahmad earned a contract in the Caribbean Premier League earlier this year and won a T20 trophy under Mohammad Nabi’s captaincy in 2019.
“The Renegades fans and followers of the Big Bash may not know much about Noor at this stage but I can tell you, he is a very exciting talent who I feel has a big future in the game,” Nabi said.
Featured
Khalilzad meets with Taliban’s Baradar, discusses increase in violence
US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with Taliban deputy leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha on Wednesday night to discuss a range of issues relating to the Afghan peace process, including the high levels of violence.
In a series of tweets by the Taliban’s Doha spokesman, Mohammad Naeem, Khalilzad was accompanied by US Forces Afghanistan commander General Scott Miller.
Naeem said the discussion centered around a number of issues and talks were held on the full “implementation of the whole articles of the agreement signed between the IEA [Taliban] and the US”.
He also said the release of remaining prisoners was discussed as was removing names of Taliban members from the US’ blacklist.
According to him, the increase in hostilities was discussed and attributed the high levels of violence to a number of factors. He said the “humiliation of the martyrs’ bodies” was one reason, as was that of raids carried out against released prisoners and “their killing”.
He also said, “offensives and the violation of the agreement overall were reckoned the causes that don’t lead the circumstances to a good direction.”
Khalilzad returned to Doha earlier this week to meet with negotiating teams in Doha to press both sides to immediately reduce the levels of violence that Afghan civilians are forced to bear.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the US State Department: “Too many Afghans are dying. The sides urgently need an agreement on a reduction of violence leading to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
“Along with international partners, Ambassador Khalilzad will press the two negotiating teams to accelerate their efforts and agree to a political roadmap that ends Afghanistan’s 40-year-long war. The sides must move past procedure and into substantive negotiations. American and international assistance remains available to all sides,” the statement read.
Khalilzad meanwhile said in a series of tweets on Tuesday night that he returns “to the region disappointed that despite commitments to lower violence, it has not happened.”
“The window to achieve a political settlement will not stay open forever,” he said.
“Intransigence and a refusal to abandon animosity, embrace fellow citizens, and agree on a formula for political cooperation/competition underpin the ongoing war.”
Khalilzad said: “Afghans are dying at a high rate, and regional spoilers are using Afghans as cannon fodder for their illegitimate objectives. Bloodshed must end.
“Afghans need to pivot to development instead of destruction, stability instead of chaos, forgiveness instead of vengeance, compromise instead of inflexibility,” he said.
Featured
Bajwa warns Pakistan and Afghanistan ‘can’t afford chaos’
Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that Afghanistan and Pakistan could not afford the risk of lawlessness and chaos as such a situation would have catastrophic consequences for both countries.
Speaking during his visit to a hospital in Peshawar to visit victims of Tuesday’s bombing at a madrassa that killed at least seven people, including children, and wounded more than 100, Bajwa said that Afghan refugees in Pakistan should exercise caution about unfavorable elements so that they were not wittingly or unwittingly used in terrorist activities, Dawn News reported.
He said Pakistan has always wanted peace in Afghanistan and would spare no effort to restore peace and stability in the country.
Bajwa also said Pakistan and Afghanistan had faced terrorism for the past two decades but that peace in both countries was intertwined.
Tuesday’s explosion happened as a prominent religious scholar was giving a special class about the teachings of Islam at the main hall of the Jamia Zubairia madrassa, police confirmed.
Some Afghan students studying at the seminary were also among the wounded persons, officials said.
