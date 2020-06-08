Latest News
Ghani calls for deep investigation of Afghan refugees’ car burnt in Iran
President Ghani said at a cabinet meeting today that the two countries’ diplomatic authorities should seriously investigate the incident.
The cabinet meeting began with Ghani emphasizing the investigation of the car burning case, noting that the case should be seriously pursued by the diplomatic authorities both, in Kabul and Tehran.
At the same time, the Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry says the that Acting Foreign Minister has instructed the Afghan ambassador to Tehran and its political departments to follow up on how the Afghan vehicle was set on fire in Iran, and to use every legal paper and bring the perpetrators to justice.
“The acting minister of foreign affairs has instructed the Afghan ambassador to Iran and the officials of the ministry’s political branches to seriously pursue the fire incident in Yazd, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of three Afghan citizens and the wounding of five others,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad.
Iranian officials have acknowledged that the Iranian police had fired at a vehicle carrying Afghans, and that the incident was being investigated, but the perpetrators have not yet been identified or prosecuted.
“We urge the Afghan diplomatic structure to take this issue seriously and not to skip it easily,” said Naeem Nazari, a member of the Independent Human Rights Commission.
The burning of a car carrying Afghans and the handcuffing of one of the wounded by the Iranian police, have provoked strong and persistent reactions in Afghanistan.
In the provinces of Helmand and Nangarhar, a crowd of protesters chanted slogans calling for justice, saying the government must take serious actions regarding the oppressions against Afghans.
In May of this year, it was claimed that Iranian border guards had thrown some 50 Afghan laborers on the border with Afghanistan into the Harirud River, killing at least 12 of them.
The Afghan government has said it had handed over a document to Iranian government over the crime of its border guards. Tehran, however, has declared its border guards innocent.
Balkh
At least 1,000 pigeons die of starvation – Balkh
Restrictions on movements and the ban on pilgrims entering Rawza have led to a shortage of food for pigeons, which have so far killed some 1,000 of them due to starvation.
The Coronavirus has not only challenged human life but has also threatened the life of pigeons in Rawza-e Mubarak – the shrine of Ali – in Mazar which due to the restrictions face lack of food.
Reportedly, nearly 1,000 pigeons have died of starvation so far, according to officials.
They emphasize that if the government does not help provide the pigeons with food, a large number of birds may vanish.
The pigeons – widely known as ‘the white doves’ that spreads the feeling of freedom – are the birds that in the sky of Mazar-e-Sharif catch the eyes of all the spectators and fly around the blue dome of the shrine of Ali.
Before the Coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people used to visit the shrine every day and, see the pigeons and would sprinkle them with seeds, the bird food.
For three months now, due to the spread of the Coronavirus, pilgrims have been barred from entering the holy spot. Thus, the white doves, who have become accustomed to the people, have faced a shortage of seeds – a serious threat to their survival.
A number of residents of Mazar-e-Sharif, who have been throwing three bags of wheat and corn to pigeons each day since the beginning of the pandemic and curfews, say that the situation will get worse if the government and relevant bodies do not help.
The exact number of pigeons is unknown, but officials say that there are more than 10,000 of them.
These birds, which were never far from human love and pilgrims’ special attention, feel alone now and their survival depends on human help.
Officials at the shrine say that they have shared the problem with the local government and the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, but they have not yet addressed the problem.
Business
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
A laboratory for the diagnosis and treatment of agricultural and horticultural products was put to operation in Kandahar province.
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say the lab was funded personally by an agricultural specialist and was inaugurated on Monday, June 8th.
They add that the lab is set to diagnose and cure agricultural and horticultural crops.
Officials also added that all of the lab’s gears were imported from the United States, Canada, China, and India, which have the capacity to diagnose a variety of vegetation diseases.
Agha Lalai Dastgiri, Kandahar’s deputy governor for social affairs, says that most of the people in the province are farmers and that installing such laboratories could help increase agricultural production.
Gardeners and farmers in Kandahar also see the creation of such laboratories beneficial for the development of their crops.
They say that their crops are declining every year due to various diseases, but they hope that with the operation of this laboratory, the problem will be resolved to some extent.
Officials in Kandahar province also confirm that the construction of laboratories and refrigeration systems will increase farmers’ products and that the government is working to provide more facilities for the farmers.
Business
Global healthcare IT market likely to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% in 2020
The global healthcare information technology market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.6% from 2019 to 2020, GlobeNewswire reported.
The report adds that the global healthcare information technology market size is expected to reach USD 270.3 billion by 2021 from USD 227.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.6%.
The major reason behind the HCIT growth in the market is said to be the rising infections of COVID-19.
Other factors in the growth are government mandates, support, and initiatives for HCIT solutions, the increasing use of big data in healthcare, high returns on investment for HCIT solutions, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs.
In addition, HCIT is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe.
According to the forecast, the American market is estimated to register the highest CAGR because of the highest number of COVID-19 cases.
