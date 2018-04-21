Ghani Calls for Appointment of MoFA Staff through Competitive Process  

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2018 8:32 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has called on Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC) to begin appointing representatives of Afghanistan to abroad including diplomats through a competitive process.

Ghani introduced a number of new trade attaches including women on Saturday. The new trade attaches who have been appointed through a competitive process of IARCSC, will be posted to Afghan embassies around the world to help boost investment and find new markets for Afghan products.

At the event, Ghani called on IARCSC to adopt the same policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and begin appointing Afghanistan representatives to abroad through a “transparent and competitive process”.

The president, meanwhile, said that trade deficit has been a fundamental issue of the country as he believes a country will not have stability a 12-time high rate of imports than its exports.

He stressed that 40 percent of the people are living below the poverty line, and the government’s biggest goal should be to bring about positive change in their lives.