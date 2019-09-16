Ghani Called-off Live TV Debate at Last Minute

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani called-off the live TV debate with his Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah at the last minute on Monday.

Both Ghani and Abdullah are running for the upcoming presidential election.

The Presidential Protective Service (PPS), Ghani’s security guards, were present at the TV studio until they were called-off at the last minute.

In a statement, Ghani’s electoral team said that the debate has been suspended because Mr. Abdullah has no plans to present.

However, Mr. Abdullah appeared at the debate and said Ashraf Ghani has no chance to win the election.

He added that Ghani had the chance to respond but “he escaped”.