Ghani, Blinken discuss Afghan peace process

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2021)

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State in a phone conversation with President Ghani discussed the Afghan peace process and the US commitment toward Afghanistan, said the US State Department in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement US back Afghan peace process and political settlement.

“The Secretary highlighted robust diplomatic support for the peace process focused on helping the parties to the conflict achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire that benefits all Afghans,” read the statement.

US will review the February 2020 US-Taliban deal, said department of state.

“The United States is reviewing the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement and whether the Taliban are living up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders,” added the statement.

Blinken also called on the Afghan leaders to support the historic opportunity for peace.

“The Secretary committed to consultations with the Government of Afghanistan, NATO allies, and international partners regarding a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign, democratic, and secure future for Afghanistan,” read the statement.