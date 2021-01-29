Latest News
Ghani, Blinken discuss Afghan peace process
Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State in a phone conversation with President Ghani discussed the Afghan peace process and the US commitment toward Afghanistan, said the US State Department in a statement on Thursday.
According to the statement US back Afghan peace process and political settlement.
“The Secretary highlighted robust diplomatic support for the peace process focused on helping the parties to the conflict achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire that benefits all Afghans,” read the statement.
US will review the February 2020 US-Taliban deal, said department of state.
“The United States is reviewing the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement and whether the Taliban are living up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders,” added the statement.
Blinken also called on the Afghan leaders to support the historic opportunity for peace.
“The Secretary committed to consultations with the Government of Afghanistan, NATO allies, and international partners regarding a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign, democratic, and secure future for Afghanistan,” read the statement.
Latest News
Taliban have not met their commitments: Pentagon
The Taliban are not meeting the promises they made in the peace deal with the US, including a reduction in violence and cutting ties with Al-Qaeda, said Department of Defense or Pentagon on Thursday.
“We are still involved in trying to get a negotiated settlement. The Taliban have not met their commitments,” said John Kirby, spokesman for Pentagon.
According to Kirby the Biden administration remains committed to the US-Taliban deal.
Based on the deal the Taliban to halt attacks on US forces, sharply decrease the level of violence, and advance peace talks with the Afghan government.
Meanwhile, the US would steadily reduce its force level in the country, and remove all forces by May 2021.
There is “no change” to the US commitments made in the peace deal, said Kirby. “The Taliban are not meeting their commitments to reduce violence, and to renounce their ties to Al-Qaeda.”
Kirby added that, “it’s going to be difficult for anybody at that negotiating table” to stand by their own promises.
Latest News
Afghanistan scores dismally on Corruption Perception Index
Afghanistan has been ranked 165 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) which was released on Thursday.
The watchdog stated that Afghanistan scored only 19 out of 100 points in terms of prohibiting corruption.
The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people.
The 2020 CPI report highlights the impact of corruption on government responses to COVID-19, comparing countries’ performance in the index to their investment in health care and the extent to which democratic norms and institutions have been weakened during the pandemic.
In it’s report Thursday, Transparency International stated persistent corruption has had a profound impact on health care systems around the world during the pandemic.
“COVID-19 is not just a health and economic crisis. It is a corruption crisis. And one that we are currently failing to manage,” said the watchdog’s chairperson, Delia Ferreira Rubio.
“The past year has tested governments like no other in memory, and those with higher levels of corruption have been less able to meet the challenge. But even those at the top of the CPI must urgently address their role in perpetuating corruption at home and abroad,” she said.
The watchdog stated that countries that perform well on the index invest more in health care, are better able to provide universal health coverage and are less likely to violate democratic norms and institutions or the rule of law.
Denmark and New Zealand top the index, with 88 points. Syria, Somalia and South Sudan come last, with 14, 12 and 12 points, respectively.
Since 2012, the earliest point of comparison in the current CPI methodology, 26 countries significantly improved their CPI scores, including Ecuador (39), Greece (50), Guyana (41), Myanmar (28) and South Korea (61).
Twenty-two countries significantly decreased their scores, including Bosnia and Herzegovina (35), Guatemala (25), Lebanon (25), Malawi (30), Malta (53) and Poland (56).
Nearly half of countries have been stagnant on the index for almost a decade, indicating stalled government efforts to tackle the root causes of corruption. More than two-thirds score below 50, the report stated.
According to the watchdog, the past year highlighted integrity challenges among even the highest-scoring countries, proving that no country is free of corruption.
Latest News
Abdullah urges talks team members to continue their efforts for peace
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said in a series of tweets Thursday that he had a virtual video meeting with the Republic’s talks team and listened to their report back on progress and challenges.
Abdullah said he “instructed them to continue their efforts for peace.”
“I reiterated the Republic’s commitment for peace, and finding a political settlement for the current crisis.
“I also instructed the team to focus on ceasefire, reduction of violence, and an end to the targeted killings as the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” he said.
Around the same time as Abdullah issued his tweets, the Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem also issued a series of tweets and said a delegation from the group, led by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, arrived in Russia on Wednesday.
He said the special representative of the Russian President, Zamir Kabulov, and other officials met with Stanikzai.
According to him, topics concerning the full implementation of the Doha agreement were discussed during the meeting.
However, members of the Republic’s peace negotiating team said on Wednesday the Taliban is not ready for a ceasefire and every time the topic turns to their request for an Islamic Emirate, the group’s members walk away from the negotiating table.
The Republic’s talks team members also said the Taliban team has not been interested in discussing the agenda for the last ten days.
“Whenever there is a discussion about the issues they raise, they shrug their shoulders and they have repeatedly run away from the negotiating table,” said Farooq Majrooh, a member of the Afghan Republic’s team.
“They want to be superior, to use war and terror as a means, and to have the upper hand in this matter,” said Habiba Surabi, another member of the negotiating team.
The Taliban have in the past stated they will only discuss a ceasefire once a ruling system for Afghanistan has been determined.
Tahawol: Khalilzad mission approved by US
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad’s mission discussed
Taliban have not met their commitments: Pentagon
Ghani, Blinken discuss Afghan peace process
Afghanistan scores dismally on Corruption Perception Index
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
Muted New Year’s celebrations held around the world
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
Afghan parliament rejects next year’s budget
Afghan minister calls for new Khaf-Herat railway line to link with Chabahar
Tahawol: Khalilzad mission approved by US
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad’s mission discussed
Sola: Taliban’s intention for peace process discussed
Tahawol: Wais Ahmad Barmak discusses US forces withdrawal
Sola: Taliban delegation visits Iran
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
NSA claims Taliban not interested in peace, but preparing for war
-
Latest News5 days ago
China and Tajikistan increase military presence along Afghan border
-
Latest News5 days ago
Central Bank staff once again targeted in IED explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Italian Embassy vehicle targeted in IED explosion in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Doing away with the Republic would cost Afghanistan dearly: Ghani
-
World5 days ago
UN warns staff against flying Pakistani airlines
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic
-
Latest News3 days ago
Al-Qaeda gaining strength with help of Taliban: US Treasury report