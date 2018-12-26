Ghani Blames Taliban for Recent Tragedy in Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani blames the Taliban insurgent group for all ongoing violence in Afghanistan.

Speaking during the introduction ceremony of two anti-Taliban figures as Afghan defense and interior ministers, Ghani said that Taliban cannot distance themselves from the recent attack on civilians in Kabul.

“Peace is a complicated process and we experienced this complexity in Abu Dhabi. But despite all complexities, we will make our efforts to reach to the goals,” Ghani said while referring to the recent meeting between U.S.-Taliban in Abu Dhabi where Taliban refused to sit with the government delegation.

On Monday, several gunmen attacked a governmental building and killed nearly 50 people, mostly civilians. Taliban denied their involvement and no group including Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

“I’m calling on the Taliban that you cannot distance yourself from the recent attack by condemning the attack. Even if the Taliban were not directly involved in this tragedy, but they have paved the ground for others to perform such catastrophe,” Ghani added.

At the same time, a number of Afghan lawmakers criticize the government for its failure to prevent such attacks, adding that the Afghan peace process is ambiguous.

Allah Gul Mujahid, an MP from the capital Kabul said that Afghans have no role in peace and war and the process is in the hand of foreigners.

“The recent attack shows that there is another force inside Afghanistan that does not want peace, the barbaric attack happened as the foreign minister of [Pakistan] was holding peace talks in the presidential palace and this was surprising,” said Abdul Rahim Ayoubi, an MP from southern Kandahar province.

Also, on Wednesday reports emerged that Iran has been holding talks with the Afghan Taliban with the knowledge of the Afghan government.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the announcement during his visit with the Afghan National Security Advisor in Kabul on December 26.