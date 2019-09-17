Ghani Attends Campaign Rally in Parwan Using Army Helicopter

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani who is running for president for the second term traveled to Parwan province in the north on Tuesday.

Ghani arrived in Charikar city using an army helicopter to attend a campaign rally.

A Taliban suicide bomber detonated himself near his campaign gathering and killed at least 26 people and injured over 40 others.

However, President Ghani delivered a speech to his supporters without remembering dozens of people killed near to his campaign rally.

Speaking at the event, Ghani said if a peace deal is not in favor of people, he will not sign it even if it cost him his life.

“A sustainable and dignified peace is the will of every Afghan,” he said.

“We will not return to the past. We have burned the bridges in our back. We will not surrender to those who want to establish an interim government. Those who used to lubricate their mustache pretending to be the head of the interim government. Now, they are in isolation and are feeling pained,” he added.

Amrullah Saleh, Ghani’s first vice-president in his electoral ticket emphasized on unity among different groups of society.

At the same event, Mohammad Almas Zahid, the leader of Shamali Council who have announced his support for President Ghani warned to stand against the central government if it does not pay attention to Parwan province.

This comes as a large number of presidential candidates have continuously accused President Ghani of misusing government resources for his campaign purposes.

The Afghan presidential election is set to be held on September 28 this month.