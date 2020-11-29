Ghani assures troops of his full support amid uptick in violence

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani has assured the Afghan military officials of his full support, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ghani spoke to five commanders of the Afghan forces fighting on the frontline against the militants.

In a separate telephonic conversation, Ghani stated: “Protecting the homeland, the people and the highways, I would like to first thank you (Afghan security personnel) for all your bravery and heroism and struggle, soldiers, brigadiers and officers on the front lines of the war, and then assure you that the nation, the government and especially the supreme commander of armed forces are proud and fully support you.”

In response to Ghani, the Afghan forces’ chiefs stated that the Afghan troopers have cleared highways, recaptured a number of areas from the militants, “efforts underway to reclaim the remaining parts.”

This comes as the militants have intensified attacks against the Afghan forces that so far claimed the lives of the civilians as well.

On Sunday a car bomb targeted the Public Order Police headquarters in the central Ghazni province.

The exact casualties are yet to be determined, but Ghazni governor’s spokesman Wahidullah Jumazadah said at least 10 soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in the attack.

The provincial health officials, however, stated that at least 21 security force personnel have been killed and 17 others wounded in the incident.