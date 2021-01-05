Latest News
Ghani assures armed forces of continued inclusive support
President Ashraf Ghani said that the Afghan government is committed to peace that ensures justice and protects the rights of citizens.
Addressing the reforms assessment meeting at the Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Ghani stated: “The Afghan government is committed to peace, but a positive, lasting and inclusive peace that ensures justice and protects the rights of citizens.”
Ghani, the Commander-in-Chief of the Afghan Armed Forces, also lauded the generals, officers, NCOs, and soldiers for their valor and said: “I regularly contact the forces on duty at the front lines and receive their demands and recommendations.”
“Our forces do not want anything for themselves, but reiterate their firm commitment to protecting the homeland, the Constitution, and the Republic,” Ghani noted.
He assured the forces that the budget for funding, equipment, and training the Afghan Defense and Security Forces will not be reduced and that the international community alongside the Afghan government remains committed to supporting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
Meanwhile, the Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib, who also attended the gathering, stated that reforms in the Ministry would boost the morale of the forces on the front lines of war.
He said reforms are established to better supply, equip and strengthen the forces, and address the needs of the families of the martyred and the wounded.
Shah Mahmood Miakhel, Deputy Defense Minister said that capacity, determination, and commitment at the ministry, as well as coordination and transparency, have been the factors that resulted in tangible reforms in this institution.
NDS chief tells MPs Chinese spy ring was bust but provides no details
The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief Ahmad Zia Saraj confirmed Tuesday that a Chinese spy ring had been arrested in Kabul.
Briefing the Wolesi Jirga on Tuesday Saraj stated that a group of Chinese nationals was arrested on charges of espionage in Kabul.
Saraj did not provide further details due to what he called “a sensitive issue”.
“Yes a group of Chinese has been arrested but due to it being a sensitive issue I cannot share details,” he told MPs.
The suspects were reportedly arrested on December 10 last year.
Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday that the Afghan government allowed “the 10 Chinese nationals caught on 10 December for operating a terror cell in the capital city of Kabul” to leave the country.
According to the report, the spies were flown out of Afghanistan in a chartered plane arranged by the Chinese government.
The Afghan government has not however commented on this.
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
Just days after the anniversary of the US killing of a top Iranian general in a drone strike in Iraq, Iran itself launched exercises featuring a wide array of domestically produced drones, Iranian media reported.
Iran and the regional forces it backs have increasingly relied in recent years on drones in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf, Reuters reported.
Iran’s armed forces are to test combat drones used as bombers, interceptors and in reconnaissance missions in the two-day exercises in central Semnan province, the semi-official Fars news agency said.
Beyond surveillance, Iranian drones can drop munitions and also carry out a “kamikaze” flight when loaded with explosives and flown into a target, according to a US official who spoke to Reuters.
Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that bar it from importing many weapons.
The exercises coincided with increased tensions between Iran and the United States, two days after the first anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport, and two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
Biden aims to revive the nuclear agreement, though diplomacy is expected to be tricky, Reuters reported.
On Monday Iranian forces meanwhile seized a South Korean tanker in the Gulf, and Tehran also announced plans to increase uranium enrichment.
South Korea says it will dispatch a government delegation to Iran “at the earliest possible date” to try to secure the release of the tanker seized by Iran amid tensions over Iranian funds frozen in Seoul because of US sanctions.
According to South Korean media, a Foreign Ministry spokesman made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized the tanker and detained its crew of 20 near the Strait of Hormuz over pollution violations — an allegation rejected by the ship’s operator.
The spokesman also said that South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will go ahead with a previously planned trip to Tehran early next week, as Iranian officials seek the release of billions of dollars frozen in South Korean banks.
South Korean News Net reported that the frozen assets stem from oil sales earned before Washington tightened sanctions on Iran following the US withdrawal from a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.
In Tehran, an Iranian government spokesman rejected allegations that Iran’s seizure of the tanker amounted to hostage taking, the news portal reported.
“If anybody is to be called a hostage taker, it is the South Korean government that has taken our more than $7 billion hostage under a futile pretext,” Ali Rabiei told reporters.
Earlier, the US State Department called for the tanker’s immediate release, accusing Iran of threatening “navigational rights and freedoms” in the Persian Gulf in order to “extort the international community into relieving the pressure” of economic sanctions.
Meanwhile, the South Korean Defense Ministry announced that a destroyer carrying members of South Korea’s anti-piracy unit arrived in waters near the Strait of Hormuz — through which 20 percent of all oil traded passes — and was “carrying out a mission to ensure the safety of our nationals.”
Danish calls for probe into Pakistan attack on Hazara coal miners
Second Vice President Sarwar Danish has called on Pakistan and the international community to probe the “cowardly” attack on coal miners, seven of whom were Afghan nationals, by extremists groups in Pakistan and prosecute the culprits.
Pakistan’s Geo News reported that eleven coal miners were gunned down and four others seriously injured after armed men shot them on Sunday at the Machh coalfield in the Balochistan state of Pakistan.
The victims were members of the minority Hazara Shi’ite community, which has frequently come under attack in the past both in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that seven of the victims were Afghan nationals working at the coal mine.
“The Foreign Ministry has directed the Afghan consulate in Quetta (the capital of Balochistan) and Embassy in Islamabad to provide any aid the victims’ families need,” the statement said.
The Ministry added that Afghanistan is ready to work jointly with the Pakistani government to investigate the “brutal crime” and prosecute the perpetrators.
The Islamic State (Daesh) claimed responsibility for executing the ethnic Hazaras.
Daesh militants have frequently targeted the Shi’ite/Hazara shrines, places of worship, and educational centers in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The attack prompted an outcry in Pakistan and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called it a “cowardly inhumane act of terrorism.”
“The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism. Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the government,” Khan tweeted.
According to Pakistan news agencies, protests were held in the country, including a candle-light vigil in Multan city.
“In Quetta, Hazaras are continuing to protest the Machh incident on Western Bypass near Hazara Town,” Geo TV reported.
