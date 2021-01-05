Ghani assures armed forces of continued inclusive support

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani said that the Afghan government is committed to peace that ensures justice and protects the rights of citizens.

Addressing the reforms assessment meeting at the Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Ghani stated: “The Afghan government is committed to peace, but a positive, lasting and inclusive peace that ensures justice and protects the rights of citizens.”

Ghani, the Commander-in-Chief of the Afghan Armed Forces, also lauded the generals, officers, NCOs, and soldiers for their valor and said: “I regularly contact the forces on duty at the front lines and receive their demands and recommendations.”

“Our forces do not want anything for themselves, but reiterate their firm commitment to protecting the homeland, the Constitution, and the Republic,” Ghani noted.

He assured the forces that the budget for funding, equipment, and training the Afghan Defense and Security Forces will not be reduced and that the international community alongside the Afghan government remains committed to supporting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Meanwhile, the Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib, who also attended the gathering, stated that reforms in the Ministry would boost the morale of the forces on the front lines of war.

He said reforms are established to better supply, equip and strengthen the forces, and address the needs of the families of the martyred and the wounded.

Shah Mahmood Miakhel, Deputy Defense Minister said that capacity, determination, and commitment at the ministry, as well as coordination and transparency, have been the factors that resulted in tangible reforms in this institution.