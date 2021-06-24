Ghani arrives in DC to discuss new chapter post troops withdrawal

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2021)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and a high-ranking delegation landed in Washington DC on a direct flight from Kabul on Thursday for a two-day official visit, the Presidential Palace said.

“During the visit, the President is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden, members of Congress and the Senate and a number of other US officials to discuss the new chapter of relations and the strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields, especially support for security and defense forces,” the palace said.

Ghani is accompanied by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, foreign minister Haneef Atmar, national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib, AIHRC chairwoman Shahzad Akbar and other government officials.

The Afghan Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said a delegation from the AIHRC has also traveled to the US with Ghani to discuss the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

AIHRC said humanitarian aid to the country, and support for human rights defenders and civil society will also be discussed. Violations of international humanitarian law in the country will be addressed.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the timeline for troops withdrawal will not change by September and that part of the discussion between Biden and Ghani on Friday will be on Biden’s commitment to working with the Afghan government in future.

The discussion will also probably take in Biden’s commitment to providing humanitarian support and over-the-horizon support around security, Psaki said.

Meanwhile Afghanistan’s Kam Air notched up an historic flight when it landed in Washington DC with Ghani and his delegation on board. The Airbus A-340 flew directly from Kabul to Washington D.C.