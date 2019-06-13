Ghani Arrives in Bishkek to Attend SCO Summit

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday left Kabul to attend the 19th summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The presidential palace said in a statement that besides speaking at the summit, President Ghani will also meet with heads of various states on the sidelines of the conference.

The two-day SCO summit begins today.

The summit will focus on a number of regional and international issues including economic cooperation, security developments in Afghanistan and the Afghan peace process.

Founded in 2001, the SCO is a China-led political, economic and security bloc comprising eight members — China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.