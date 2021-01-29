Latest News
Ghani appoints Wahid Majroh as MoPH Acting Minister
Afghan President Mohammad Asharaf Ghani has appointed Wahid Majroh the Acting Minister of Public Health Ministry (MoPH), the Presidential Palace confirmed.
The Presidential Deputy Spokesman Dawa Khan Minapal stated in a tweet: “Until the introduction of a new minister, President in a decree Dr. Majroh as Acting Public Health Minister.”
This comes as, President Ghani had fired the country’s health minister, Ahmad Jawad Osmani, on December 31st, 2020, which raised questions over the legitimacy of President Ashraf Ghani’s move.
Osmani was dismissed as health minister after several employees of the ministry were arrested on allegations of corruption.
The Presidential Palace (ARG) had stated: “According to Article 64, Item 11 of the Constitution of Afghanistan, the President has the authority to appoint and dismiss senior government officials. The constitution is clear on this.”
Ghani’s administration is main hurdle for peace in Afghanistan: Taliban
The Taliban said Friday that President Ashraf Ghani’s government is the “only hurdle for the peace process” in Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy head of Taliban’s office in Qatar, stated that President Ghani has to resign as “negotiations underway and [all] would agree on a new Islamic State.”
Stanikzai, who is leading a Taliban delegation in Moscow, added that the Taliban is ready to work with a new government in the country.
“Negotiations underway end the government of Ashraf Ghani and establish a new Islamic state. The Taliban have reached an agreement with the US on setting up a new Islamic government in Afghanistan,” Stanikzia said.
He claimed that President Ghani’s administration is creating hurdles in the way of peace talks.
“The Aghan government’s officials are insincere in peace and they do not want to restore peace because if peace comes an Islamic State would be set and Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s administration would be terminated; therefore, they create hurdles in the way of the peace process,” Stanikzia stated.
Meanwhile, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State in a phone conversation with President Ghani discussed the Afghan peace process and the US commitment toward Afghanistan said the US State Department in a statement on Thursday.
According to the statement, the US backs the Afghan peace process and political settlement.
“The Secretary highlighted robust diplomatic support for the peace process focused on helping the parties to the conflict achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire that benefits all Afghans,” read the statement.
The US will review the February 2020 US-Taliban deal, said the department of state.
“The United States is reviewing the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement and whether the Taliban are living up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders,” added the statement.
Blinken also called on the Afghan leaders to support the historic opportunity for peace.
Pakistani militant chief killed in Nangarhar
Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Islam (LeI) militant group head Mangal Bagh was killed in an IED blast in eastern Nangarhar province.
Nangarhar Governor Ziaul Haq Amarkhel said in a tweet that Bagh was killed in a bomb blast along with his two comrades in the Achin district of the province.
The blast took place in the Bandari locality of Achin on Thursday morning.
“Mangal Bagh, the leader of Lashkar-e-Islam terrorist group, was killed along with two of his comrades in a roadside bomb blast in the Bandar Dara area of Achin district of Nangarhar this morning (Thursday),” Amarkhil tweeted.
Amarkhil stated that Mangal Bagh was involved in a number of “terrorist activities.”
د #لشکر اسلام ترهګریزې ډلې مشر منګل باغ نن له غرمې مخکې د #ننګرهار د اچين ولسوالۍ باندر درې څېړۍ کڅونه سيمه کې د خپلو دوو ملګرو سره د دوی له لوري د ځای پر ځای شوي ماين په چاودنه کې ووژل شو، منګل باغ په ياده سيمه کې په ګڼ شمېر ترهګريزو فعاليتونو کې لاس درلود. pic.twitter.com/OvHxXIiGql
— Ziaulhaq Amarkhil (@ZiaulhaqAmarkhi) January 28, 2021
Lashkar-e-Islam (LeI) is a militant group founded in the Khyber District of Pakistan. The US stated that the group was affiliated with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
“His group earns revenue from drug trafficking, smuggling, kidnapping, raids on NATO convoys, and taxes on transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the US State Department Reward for Justice said in a statement.
The Department had offered up to $3 million rewards for any information that could lead to the arrest of Bagh.
According to the State Department, Bagh has led Lashkar-e-Islam since 2006 and has routinely shifted alliances to protect illicit revenue streams while enforcing an extreme version of Deobandi Islam in the areas of eastern Afghanistan and western Pakistan that he controls, particularly Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.
“Born in Khyber Agency, Pakistan, he is believed to be in his mid-forties. Bagh is a member of the Afridi tribe. He studied at a madrasa for several years and later fought alongside militant groups in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Taliban have not met their commitments: Pentagon
The Taliban are not meeting the promises they made in the peace deal with the US, including a reduction in violence and cutting ties with Al-Qaeda, said Department of Defense or Pentagon on Thursday.
“We are still involved in trying to get a negotiated settlement. The Taliban have not met their commitments,” said John Kirby, spokesman for Pentagon.
According to Kirby the Biden administration remains committed to the US-Taliban deal.
Based on the deal the Taliban to halt attacks on US forces, sharply decrease the level of violence, and advance peace talks with the Afghan government.
Meanwhile, the US would steadily reduce its force level in the country, and remove all forces by May 2021.
There is “no change” to the US commitments made in the peace deal, said Kirby. “The Taliban are not meeting their commitments to reduce violence, and to renounce their ties to Al-Qaeda.”
Kirby added that, “it’s going to be difficult for anybody at that negotiating table” to stand by their own promises.
