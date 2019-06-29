Ghani Appoints Salam Rahimi as Special Envoy For Peace

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Abdul Salam Rahimi as his special representative for peace and state minister in peace affairs, the presidential palace said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, president Ghani has approved Rahimi’s appointment in accordance with Article 64 and Item 13 of Afghanistan Constitution.

“Rahimi will participate in cabinet meetings, National Security Council meetings, meetings of the high commissions and high councils,” the statement said.

Rahimi was serving as President Ghani’s Chief of Staff.