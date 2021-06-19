Latest News
Ghani appoints new caretaker ministers for MoD, MoI, MRRD
The Presidential Palace (ARG) said on Saturday that President Ashraf Ghani has appointed new acting ministers to key security institutions and to the ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.
According to ARG, Bismillah Mohammadi has been appointed as acting defense minister – replacing Asadullah Khalid; Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal, is the new acting interior minister and Hayatullah Hayat as minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.
ARG added that the acting ministers will be introduced to parliament for a vote of confidence in the near future.
Meanwhile, Ghani appointed Mujeeb Rahman Karimi as Senior Presidential Advisor for development and infrastructure.
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured a landslide victory on Saturday in Iran‘s presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.
With some 90% of the 28.6 million ballots counted, Raisi’s tally was 17.8 million, interior ministry official Jamal Orfi said, giving him an unassailable lead.
Turnout in Friday’s four-man race was a record low of around 48%.
Appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the high-profile job of judiciary chief in 2019, Raisi was placed under U.S. sanctions a few months later over human rights violations.
Those included the role that human rights group say Raisi played in the executions of thousands of political prisoners in the 1988 and in the violent suppression of unrest in 2009.
Iran has never acknowledged the mass executions, and Raisi himself has never publicly addressed allegations about his role.
Seen by analysts and insiders as representing the security establishment at its most fearsome, Raisi had been widely tipped to win the contest, thanks to Khamenei’s endorsement.
Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said Raisi’s election win was “a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran“.
“We continue to call for Ebrahim Raisi to be investigated for his involvement in past and ongoing crimes under international law, including by states that exercise universal jurisdiction,” she said in a statement.
Outgoing pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani visited Raisi at his office to congratulate him, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he would lead Iran well.
“We will stand by and cooperate fully with the president-elect for the next 45 days, when the new government takes charge,” state media quoted Rouhani as saying.
NUCLEAR TALKS
Raisi’s election comes at a critical time.
Iran and six major powers are in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal. Then U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions that have squeezed Iran‘s oil income.
With Iran‘s ruling clerics aware their political fortunes rely on tackling worsening economic hardships, Raisi’s win will not disrupt Iran‘s effort to revive the pact and break free of tough U.S. oil and financial sanctions.
Khamenei, not the president, has the last say on all issue of state such as Iran‘s foreign and nuclear policies.
“We will make every effort in the new government to solve the problem of people’s livelihoods,” Raisi said, according to state media.
Seeking to win over voters preoccupied by bread-and-butter issues, Raisi has promised to create millions of jobs and tackle inflation, without offering a detailed political or economic programme.
Hoping to boost their legitimacy, the country’s clerical rulers had urged people to turn out and vote on Friday, but simmering anger over economic hardships and curbs on freedoms kept many Iranians at home.
Hundreds of dissidents, at home and abroad, had called for a boycott. However, Khamenei said the turnout displayed the clerical establishment’s popularity.
Another deterrent for many pro-reform voters was a lack of choice, after a hardline election body barred heavyweight moderates and conservatives from standing.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Friday: “Iranians were denied their right to choose their own leaders in a free and fair electoral process” – a likely reference to the disqualification of candidates.
Many pro-reform Iranians fear Raisi’s presidency could usher in more repression.
“I am scared. I don’t want to go back to jail again. I am certain that any kind of dissent will not be tolerated,” said Hamidreza, who declined to give his full name. He was jailed for participating in unrest in 2019 that broke out over fuel price hikes and quickly turned political.
Analysts say the election win could increase Raisi’s chances of succeeding Khamenei, who himself served two terms as president before becoming supreme leader in 1989.
Germany to take in more of its Afghan staff as NATO mission winds down
Germany said on Friday it was ready to take in more local staff who have been working for its military in Afghanistan as NATO’s mission there winds down.
The decision follows calls for Berlin to accelerate the process by which hundreds of Afghans who worked for the German military can resettle in Germany because of fears for their security if they stay in Afghanistan.
Abandoning a plan to admit only Afghans who had been employed by Germany for the past two years, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said all local staff who are at risk and have worked for the German military or security forces since 2013 will now be eligible to come to Germany.
“The two-year deadline has been lifted,” he said.
Seehofer cited new findings on the security situation in Afghanistan for the decision. He said his ministry would not pay for any flights of former Afghan staff to Germany.
NATO is leaving behind tens of thousands of Afghans who worked as civilian employees for foreign militaries as it winds down a mission that began after the Taliban were forced from power following the 9/11 attacks on the United States in 2001.
At the start of June, the Taliban assured those Afghans of their safety, but few felt reassured.
According to a report by Spiegel news magazine, Germany so far has granted approval to around 400 former Afghan employees and their close families to come to Germany.
In April, the German forces still employed about 300 Afghans as interpreters and in other jobs, the defence ministry said.
Since 2013, Germany has admitted nearly 800 Afghans at risk in their own country after working for the foreign military, as well as about 2,500 family members.
Taliban seize control of two districts in Takhar and Faryab: sources
Sources confirmed on Saturday morning that the Taliban has seized control of two districts in Takhar and Faryab provinces.
A security source told Ariana that Taliban seized control of Baharak district of Takhar province last night.
The source said that more than 50 uprising force members, policemen, and NDS soldiers have surrender to the Taliban.
The source added that five ANDSF members including the head of NDS for the district were killed in last night’s attack.
Officials have not commented so far.
Meanwhile, sources confirmed to ArianaNews that Taliban seized Khwaja Sabz Posh district of Faryab province this morning.
According to the sources police headquarters,and the district building has fallen to Taliban.
The sources added that Akhtiyar Arab, police chief of the district along his 13 soldiers joined Taliban last night.
Officials have not commented so far.
This comes after Taliban militants in captured another three districts on Friday, sources said.
According to the sources, Dahana-i-Ghori district in Baghlan province; Awba district in Herat; and Shirin Tagab district in Faryab province were captured by the Taliban, bringing the total fallen districts to 37 since May 1.
