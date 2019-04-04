Ghani Appoints Members for Organizing Peace Jirga

(Last Updated On: April 4, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani has appointed 19 members of a commission that will be responsible for organizing a Consultative Peace Jirga.

Afghanistan’s High Peace Council Secretary Mohammad Omar Daudzai made the announcement late on Wednesday night.

Fazel Karim Fazel, Abdul Wahab Orphani, Abbas Nawian, Abdul Haq Shafaq, Mohammad Ayub Rafiqi, Abdul Rashid Ayubi, Daud Kalakani, Sediq Patman, Khanjan Alokozai, Jamahir Anwari, Fawzia Arral, Malali Shinwari, Sayed Ali Kazemi, Aminuddin Muzafari, Nasreen Oryakhail, Ziaulhaq Amarkhail, Neelofar Ibrahimi, Sareer Ahmad Barmak and Rohullah Niazi are the newly appointed members of the commission.

In an online post, Daudzai said that members of the commission have selected Ziaulhaq Amarkhail and Fawzia Arral as deputies of the commission, Nadia Saleh as secretary of the commission and Sayed Ali Kazemi and Abdul Rashid Ayubi as spokesmen.

This new development comes as the “Grand Consultative Peace Jirga” is expected to be held in another one month where about 25,000 people from across the country will participate to discuss the Afghan peace process and reconciliation with the Taliban insurgent group.