Ghani: another 500 Taliban prisoners will be released soon

1 hour ago

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2020)

The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, on Friday after the Eid al-Adha prayers at Arg said that the Afghan government will soon release another 500 Taliban prisoners, stressing that these prisoners are separate from the list provided by the Taliban.

In addition to the President, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High National Reconciliation Council, Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President, Sarwar Danesh, Second Vice President, former President Hamid Karzai, and other officials were present at the Eid prayer ceremony held at Arg.

Referring to the restrictions on this year’s Hajj, President Ghani lamented the non-participation of Afghans in this year’s Hajj due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, saying that the risk of the pandemic spreading has not yet been eliminated. He called on Afghans to take the Ministry of Health’s health advice seriously during Eid.

President Ghani also said that despite the fact that the Afghan government had no commitment in the US peace agreement with the Taliban, it had released 4,600 prisoners so far, according to the Taliban’s requested list, so that negotiations begin soon.

President Ghani said: “In response to the Taliban’s ceasefire, as a symbol of goodwill, and in order to speed up the peace process, I will release another 500 Taliban prisoners by the fourth day of Eid in addition to the list provided by the Taliban.”

Regarding the 400 detainees listed by the Taliban, Ghani said that he is not entitled to their release under the constitution and the penal code.

He added that for the release of these prisoners, the people of Afghanistan should be consulted and called for a consultative jirga.

It comes as Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said on Thursday the group has released 82 prisoners of the Afghan government from its captivity.

Shaheen noted that it has completed the process of releasing Afghan government prisoners, reaching a total released of 1000 inmates.

Eight killed, 30 wounded in Logar car bomb blast

16 hours ago

July 30, 2020

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2020)

At least eight people were killed and 30 others wounded in a car bomb blast in Logar province.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement that an explosive-loaded vehicle detonated in Sharwal Square in Pole Alam, the capital of Logar, at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. 

Condemning the attack, the Ministry called the blast an “anti-Islam and anti-human” act.

“As people were on eve of Eid-ul-Adha the enemies of Islam and the people of Afghanistan killed innocent people,” the statement said.

Earlier, the head of Logar Provincial Council Hasibullah Stanikzai told Ariana News that at least 18 people including civilians were killed and 30 others injured in the explosion.

He added that the blast occurred in a crowded area where people were doing last-minute shopping on the eve of the Eid-ul-Adha.

Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban militant group in a statement has denied its involvement in the attack saying that they have nothing to do with the blast.

It comes the Taliban declared a three-day ceasefire during the Eid-ul-Adha and the Afghan government has also agreed on the truce.

The group has ordered its fighters not to conduct any attacks on Afghan security forces unless in retaliation for attacks against them. 

“The ceasefire will be conducted for Afghan people to enjoy a prosperous and peaceful Eid,” the Taliban said on a Twitter post.

Khalilzad in Kabul to remove obstacles ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations

17 hours ago

July 30, 2020

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2020)

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Kabul on July 29 and discussed the ongoing efforts to resolve the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations with the Afghan leaders.

In a statement released on Thursday, the US Embassy in Kabul said that Khalilzad met with President Ashraf Ghani, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former President Hamid Karzai and other officials.

“He discussed ongoing efforts to resolve the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, including the need to keep violence down by all sides after the historic Eid al-Adha ceasefire and the final prisoner releases,” the statement said. 

Khalilzad underscored the need to stop the bloodshed and seize this historic opportunity for peace. 

“Ambassador Khalilzad also provided updates on regional and international efforts in support of intra-Afghan negotiations,” the statement concluded.

It comes as Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said on Thursday the group has released 82 prisoners of the Afghan government from its captivity.

Shaheen noted that it has completed the process of releasing Afghan government prisoners, reaching a total released of 1000 inmates.

On Wednesday, Shaheed called on the Afghan government to reciprocate by releasing the remainder of the 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as per the US-Taliban agreement signed earlier this year in Doha.

The group has also declared a three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha and ordered its not to carry out any attacks against the Afghan forces.

In a statement on Twitter, the group said fighters have been ordered not to conduct any attacks on Afghan security forces unless in retaliation for attacks against them.

“The ceasefire will be conducted for Afghan people to enjoy a prosperous and peaceful Eid,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Bahador Aminian, Iranian Ambassador to Kabul that his country has also spoken with the Afghan government and the Taliban so that the two sides remove their disputes to pave the way for the intra-Afghan negotiations.

“The Afghan government officials should be united in order to achieve peace and we have pushed for putting aside their differences over the republic political system, and Iran has called on both sides to end the violence,” Bahador told Ariana News.

NASA sends rover to Mars to look for signs of microbial life

19 hours ago

July 30, 2020

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2020)

The US on Thursday launched a rocket carrying NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover, aimed to search for signs of past microscopic life, NASA confirmed.

The Atlas V 541 rocket carrying the rover and a probe helicopter was launched at 7:50 a.m. local time from, Florida, US.

The Perseverance has begun its journey toward Mars and it is expected to reach the Red Planet in February 2021. 

The CBS News reported that the $2.4 billion nuclear-powered Mars rover will drop off an experimental $80 million helicopter which will be able to hover above the surface of Mars. 

The mission will look for signs of past microbial life and collect rock and soil samples for eventual return to Earth.

The Perseverance Mars rover will test technology that could be one day used for the human landing mission by extracting oxygen from the thin carbon dioxide atmosphere, the report said.

It is the third Mars probe launch in the past two weeks. Back to last Thursday, China sent Tianwen-1 consists of an orbiter and a lander/rover duo toward the Red Planet. Earlier, the UAE in its first attempt succeed to launch its Mars Mission called Hope. 

