Ghani: another 500 Taliban prisoners will be released soon

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2020)

The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, on Friday after the Eid al-Adha prayers at Arg said that the Afghan government will soon release another 500 Taliban prisoners, stressing that these prisoners are separate from the list provided by the Taliban.

In addition to the President, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High National Reconciliation Council, Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President, Sarwar Danesh, Second Vice President, former President Hamid Karzai, and other officials were present at the Eid prayer ceremony held at Arg.

محمد اشرف غنی رئیس جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان صبح امروز پس از معاینه قطعه تشریفات، نماز عید سعید اضحی را در ارگ ادا کرد. pic.twitter.com/DNb18Z9s18 — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) July 31, 2020

Referring to the restrictions on this year’s Hajj, President Ghani lamented the non-participation of Afghans in this year’s Hajj due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, saying that the risk of the pandemic spreading has not yet been eliminated. He called on Afghans to take the Ministry of Health’s health advice seriously during Eid.

President Ghani also said that despite the fact that the Afghan government had no commitment in the US peace agreement with the Taliban, it had released 4,600 prisoners so far, according to the Taliban’s requested list, so that negotiations begin soon.

President Ghani said: “In response to the Taliban’s ceasefire, as a symbol of goodwill, and in order to speed up the peace process, I will release another 500 Taliban prisoners by the fourth day of Eid in addition to the list provided by the Taliban.”

Regarding the 400 detainees listed by the Taliban, Ghani said that he is not entitled to their release under the constitution and the penal code.

He added that for the release of these prisoners, the people of Afghanistan should be consulted and called for a consultative jirga.

It comes as Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said on Thursday the group has released 82 prisoners of the Afghan government from its captivity.

Shaheen noted that it has completed the process of releasing Afghan government prisoners, reaching a total released of 1000 inmates.