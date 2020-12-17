Ghani and Pakistan PM discuss latest progress on peace talks

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the latest progress in the on-going Afghan peace process and strengthening of bilateral ties in a phone conversation on Wednesday night.

During their discussion both leaders expressed their concerns over the escalation of violence in Afghanistan, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister [Imran Khan] said that his country will help Afghanistan to bring down the level of violence leading to a ceasefire,” ARG stated.

Welcoming the recent progress in the Intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Khan reiterated Pakistan’s “steadfast support” for a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Khan also stated that Pakistan’s outreach to all Afghan stakeholders was part of its efforts to ensure progress towards an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement, his office stated on Twitter.

“The latest visit of Taliban Political Commission (TPC) to Pakistan is also in this context,” Khan’s office tweeted.

“The two leaders agreed to continue their engagement for supporting the peace process and enhancing bilateral cooperation.”

The discussion came the same day a Taliban delegation arrived in Islamabad at the invitation of the Pakistan government.

The group is in Pakistan on a three-day visit and the members are expected to meet with Imran Khan on Thursday.