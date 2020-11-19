Connect with us

Latest News

Ghani and Khan both state importance of comprehensive ceasefire

Ariana News

Published

33 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan’s prime minister came with a message that violence is not the answer to the current situation.

Ghani also called Khan’s visit to Kabul a historic trip.

According to Ghani “the demand of Afghan people is for a comprehensive ceasefire.”

Pakistan’s prime minister also said that the country will accelerate its efforts to reduce violence in Afghanistan.

“The people of Afghanistan want peace and have suffered for the past four decades,” said Imran Khan.

“Afghan Peace is pertinent to regional economic development and connectivity,” Imran Khan said.

Khan reiterated that despite Qatar talks, violence levels are still high in Afghanistan.

According to Khan, people on both sides of the border want peace and because of this Pakistan will make every effort for peace in Afghanistan.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Pakistan Prime Minister lands in Kabul, will meet with Ghani

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2020)

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Kabul on Thursday and will meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani where the two will discuss the Afghan peace process and other issues directly linked to bilateral ties.

This is Khan’s first visit to Afghanistan but is seen as an extension of the sustained engagement between the neighbors as they build cooperation across a range of fields.

The last time the two leaders met was in June last year during Ghani’s visit to Pakistan. They also met on the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May last year. However Ghani and Khan have since had a number of telephone discussions.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Thursday that the delegation visiting Kabul would also include the foreign minister, adviser for commerce and investment, and senior officials.

“The prime minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani had last visited Pakistan in June 2019,” a foreign office statement read.

According to the statement the prime minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with Ghani, delegation-level talks and a joint press conference.

“The focus would be on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity,” the statement read.

In this context, besides the foreign minister’s regular exchanges with his Afghan counterpart, there have recently been important visits from Afghanistan to Pakistan of Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Speaker Afghan Wolesi Jirga Rahman Rahmani and Commerce Minister Nisar Ahmad Ghoraini.

On August 31, 2020, the Second Review Session of the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) was held in Kabul.

As part of this process, and in the run-up to the prime minister’s forthcoming visit, Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood visited Kabul from 16-18 November 2020.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Maymay District of Badakhshan Fallen to Taliban: MP

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2020)

Nilofar Ibrahimi, a member of Wolesi Jirga, Lower House of Parliament, said on Thursday that Maymay district of Badakhshan province has fallen to Taliban.

According to Ibrahimi the center of the district witnessed heavy clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Wednesday night.

Sanaullah Rohani, spokesman for Badakhshan police has not confirmed the district had fallen to the Taliban but said that clashes have been ongoing between Taliban and Afghan forces in the district.

He said that due to bad weather reinforcements and air support has been delayed.

According to Rohani they will send reinforcement troops in from a nearby district.

Taliban had not commented about the incident so far.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Seven civilians killed in Taliban mortar attack: MoD

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2020)

Ministry of Defense on Thursday claimed a Taliban mortar killed seven civilians in Kunduz province.

According to a ministry statement, a Taliban mortar hit a civilian house in the city of Kunduz province on Wednesday night killing seven civilians including women and children and six others were wounded.

Army forces in the province also confirmed the incident.

The Taliban have not yet commented.

In April this year UNAMA in a report said that more than 500 civilians, including more than 150 children, were killed due to the fighting in Afghanistan during the first quarter of 2020.

The report said there was a total of 1,293 civilian casualties (533 killed and 760 injured) in Afghanistan during the first three months of the year, indicating the heavy toll the conflict continues to inflict on the civilian population.

UNAMA attributed “39 percent” to the Taliban, “13 percent to Daesh,” and the remainder to undetermined anti-government militant groups.

Continue Reading

Trending