Latest News
Ghani and Khan both state importance of comprehensive ceasefire
President Ashraf Ghani said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan’s prime minister came with a message that violence is not the answer to the current situation.
Ghani also called Khan’s visit to Kabul a historic trip.
According to Ghani “the demand of Afghan people is for a comprehensive ceasefire.”
عمران خان، نخست وزير پاكستان كه به دعوت رسمي دولت جمهوري اسلامي افغانستان، ساعت پيش به كابل رسيد، طي مراسمي در ارگ رياست جمهوري مورد استقبال رئيس جمهور غني، قرار گرفت. pic.twitter.com/WZeHXPuzLo
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) November 19, 2020
Pakistan’s prime minister also said that the country will accelerate its efforts to reduce violence in Afghanistan.
“The people of Afghanistan want peace and have suffered for the past four decades,” said Imran Khan.
“Afghan Peace is pertinent to regional economic development and connectivity,” Imran Khan said.
Khan reiterated that despite Qatar talks, violence levels are still high in Afghanistan.
According to Khan, people on both sides of the border want peace and because of this Pakistan will make every effort for peace in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Pakistan Prime Minister lands in Kabul, will meet with Ghani
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Kabul on Thursday and will meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani where the two will discuss the Afghan peace process and other issues directly linked to bilateral ties.
This is Khan’s first visit to Afghanistan but is seen as an extension of the sustained engagement between the neighbors as they build cooperation across a range of fields.
The last time the two leaders met was in June last year during Ghani’s visit to Pakistan. They also met on the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May last year. However Ghani and Khan have since had a number of telephone discussions.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Thursday that the delegation visiting Kabul would also include the foreign minister, adviser for commerce and investment, and senior officials.
“The prime minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani had last visited Pakistan in June 2019,” a foreign office statement read.
According to the statement the prime minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with Ghani, delegation-level talks and a joint press conference.
“The focus would be on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity,” the statement read.
In this context, besides the foreign minister’s regular exchanges with his Afghan counterpart, there have recently been important visits from Afghanistan to Pakistan of Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Speaker Afghan Wolesi Jirga Rahman Rahmani and Commerce Minister Nisar Ahmad Ghoraini.
On August 31, 2020, the Second Review Session of the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) was held in Kabul.
As part of this process, and in the run-up to the prime minister’s forthcoming visit, Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood visited Kabul from 16-18 November 2020.
Latest News
Maymay District of Badakhshan Fallen to Taliban: MP
Nilofar Ibrahimi, a member of Wolesi Jirga, Lower House of Parliament, said on Thursday that Maymay district of Badakhshan province has fallen to Taliban.
According to Ibrahimi the center of the district witnessed heavy clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Wednesday night.
Sanaullah Rohani, spokesman for Badakhshan police has not confirmed the district had fallen to the Taliban but said that clashes have been ongoing between Taliban and Afghan forces in the district.
He said that due to bad weather reinforcements and air support has been delayed.
According to Rohani they will send reinforcement troops in from a nearby district.
Taliban had not commented about the incident so far.
Latest News
Seven civilians killed in Taliban mortar attack: MoD
Ministry of Defense on Thursday claimed a Taliban mortar killed seven civilians in Kunduz province.
According to a ministry statement, a Taliban mortar hit a civilian house in the city of Kunduz province on Wednesday night killing seven civilians including women and children and six others were wounded.
Army forces in the province also confirmed the incident.
The Taliban have not yet commented.
In April this year UNAMA in a report said that more than 500 civilians, including more than 150 children, were killed due to the fighting in Afghanistan during the first quarter of 2020.
The report said there was a total of 1,293 civilian casualties (533 killed and 760 injured) in Afghanistan during the first three months of the year, indicating the heavy toll the conflict continues to inflict on the civilian population.
UNAMA attributed “39 percent” to the Taliban, “13 percent to Daesh,” and the remainder to undetermined anti-government militant groups.
Ghani and Khan both state importance of comprehensive ceasefire
Pakistan Prime Minister lands in Kabul, will meet with Ghani
Maymay District of Badakhshan Fallen to Taliban: MP
Seven civilians killed in Taliban mortar attack: MoD
Australian elite forces involved in 39 unlawful killings, inquiry claims
Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
Strikers signs Rashid Khan again for Big Bash League
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
Corona: Afghanistan facing second wave of Coronavirus
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to face coldest winter: ANDMA
- Latest News4 days ago
Over 130 people killed in attacks in past 25 days: MoI
- Latest News5 days ago
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban launch attack on Kunduz district center, reinforcements arrive
- Latest News3 days ago
Intl community aid to Afghanistan may be cut off: Atmar
- Latest News4 days ago
MoFA rejects Pakistan’s claims of India using Afghan soil to plot attacks
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan Gardeners Need Markets, Storages
- Latest News3 days ago
One arrested, one killed in connection with Kabul University attack