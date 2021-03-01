Latest News
Ghani and Khalilzad meet to discuss next phase in peace process
President Ashraf Ghani met with US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement adding that both sides discussed the next steps in the peace process and emphasized the importance of expediting efforts.
Khalilzad pledged that the US will play an effective role in ensuring peace in Afghanistan, ARG said.
This comes after Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met with Khalilzad in Kabul on Monday morning to discuss the Afghan peace process.
After their meeting, Abdullah tweeted: “As always pleased to meet HE Zalmay Khalilzad
and his accompanying delegation.
“We discussed the peace process, talks in Doha, the US current review, and the steps forward.
“We reiterated our call for an immediate end to violence and the acceleration of the peace talks,” he said.
Khalilzad’s trip to the region marks the restart of peace negotiations with the Taliban for the US under the Biden administration.
The US State Department said in a statement: “(Khalilzad) will resume discussions on the way ahead with the Islamic Republic and Afghan leaders, Taliban representatives, and regional countries whose interests are best served by the achievement of a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
Reports also indicated that Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, on Monday talked with US Khalilzad.
“In a virtual conference they discussed Afghan peace process and the way out of the current stalemate,” the reports stated.
Khalilzad meets with Abdullah as he ‘resumes’ peace discussions
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met with visiting US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul on Monday morning to discuss the Afghan peace process.
After their meeting, Abdullah tweeted: “As always pleased to meet HE Zalmay Khalilzad
and his accompanying delegation.
“We discussed the peace process, talks in Doha, the US current review, and the steps forward.
“We reiterated our call for an immediate end to violence and the acceleration of the peace talks,” he said.
Khalilzad’s trip to the region marks the restart of peace negotiations with the Taliban for the US under the Biden administration.
The US State Department said in a statement: “(Khalilzad) will resume discussions on the way ahead with the Islamic Republic and Afghan leaders, Taliban representatives, and regional countries whose interests are best served by the achievement of a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
Doha deal failed Afghans, brought terror and horror instead: Official
The US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February last year has failed Afghans and instead only ensured a ceasefire between the United States and the Taliban, an Afghan National Security Council official said Sunday.
In a post on Facebook, Rahmatullah Andar, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said: “The Doha agreement did not meet the expectations of the Afghans.
“This deal has only ensured [Taliban’s] ceasefire with the US, while relations between the Taliban and the Afghans remained limited to killings, terror and horror.”
He also implied that the Doha agreement has done more harm than good.
“From the perspective of Afghans, the Doha [agreement] has wasted time for peace, inflicted heavy casualties and financial losses on the Afghans,” Andar said.
The agreement signed between the US and Taliban in Doha a year ago failed to include the Afghan government. However, the government has welcomed the decision by President Joe Biden’s administration to review the agreement.
As per the deal, all foreign troops are scheduled to be withdrawn from the country by May 1. However, indications at this stage point towards an extension of US and NATO troop presence.
Marking the one-year anniversary of the US-Taliban deal, the insurgent group on Sunday issued a statement urging Washington to uphold its part of the agreement.
The Taliban also stated that the implementation of the agreement “must be utilized to improve the situation and pushing it in the wrong direction must be avoided.”
The Taliban’s statement comes just three days after US Central Command chief, General Kenneth F. McKenzie said the US still continues to see levels of violence that are way too high.
“I place a large measure of the blame on the Taliban who have continued to mount offensive operations and targeted killings of Afghan officials but the excessive violence has led the government to launch their own defensive operations to protect themselves – the violence while too high on both sides,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie also stressed that there is no sign that the Taliban had severed ties with al-Qaeda, as called for in the US-Taliban agreement.
“In my clear judgment rests largely on the Taliban; we also continue to … look for signs of a Taliban break with al-Qaeda and I have not at this point seen any definitive signs that would lead to believe they’re prepared to or able to honor their obligations,” McKenzie added.
Iran rejects EU offer to host direct nuclear talks with US
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday evening that “given the recent stances and measures taken by the US and three European countries, Iran does not consider the time appropriate for an informal meeting proposed by the European Coordinator of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action),” Iran’s state media outlet IRNA reported.
Khatibzadeh said no changes are visible in the US stance and behavior and that US President Joe Biden’s administration is still following the same “failed maximum pressure policy of the former president Donald Trump”.
The implementation of the commitments of all parties to the JCPOA is not a matter of negotiations and all negotiations were conducted five years ago, IRNA quoted him as saying.
According to IRNA, he said: “Iran will respond with action and react to hostile actions and behavior in the same way as it returns to its JCPOA obligations in accordance with the lifting of sanctions.”
The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had said it would attend the talks, which the EU had hoped to host in the coming days.
However, the Biden administration had refused to provide sanctions relief before face-to-face negotiations with Iran had taken place, the report read.
Diplomats reportedly told The Wall Street Journal that Iran’s rejection didn’t kill off all hopes of direct negotiations in coming months and that Tehran’s move might be an attempt to gain leverage in future talks.
The US patience with Iran on returning to discussions over the 2015 nuclear deal is “not unlimited,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.
“Our patience is not unlimited, but we do believe, and the president has been clear on this … that the most effective way to ensure Iran could never acquire a nuclear weapon was through diplomacy,” Price said.
