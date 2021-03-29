Ghani and his Tajik counterpart sign key bilateral agreements

(Last Updated On: March 29, 2021)

Afghanistan and Tajikistan on Monday signed a memorandum of cooperation during President Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, the office of Tajikistan’s president said in a statement.

According to the statement, the memorandum was signed between Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon during a ceremony.

Ghani is in Dushanbe to attend the two-day 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) meeting.

Foreign Ministers and representatives from around 50 countries are expected to attend the conference, where ways to strengthen regional consensus for peace and development in Afghanistan will be discussed.

Rahmon’s office said that the following documents were signed between the two leaders:

Program of practical actions (Roadmap) between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on the basis of political, security, trade, transport, transit, energy, and cultural cooperation;

Action Plan for the implementation of the Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the

The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism, transnational and organized crime, drug trafficking, and other crimes in 2021-2022;

Agreement between the Committee for Language and Terminology under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Academy of Sciences of the Islamic Republic of

Afghanistan on cooperation in the field of language and terminology;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of auditing in the public sector between the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Supreme Audit Office of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan;

Agreement on the establishment of the Tajik-Afghan Business Council between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Chamber of Industry and Mines of Afghanistan.

After the signing ceremony of new cooperation agreements, the two Presidents held a press conference and praised the results of their meeting.