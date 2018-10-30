Ghani Already Campaigning for Upcoming Presidential Elections: Politicians

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2018)

A number of politicians say President Ashraf Ghani is already campaigning for the upcoming presidential elections, urging him to respect people’s right and the rule of law in the country.

The politicians stressed that the president’s trip to provinces has been part of his election campaign.

Massoud Trushtwal, a spokesman for the Council of the Protection and Stability of Afghanistan said that the focus should be on the rule of law in the country and that respect to people’s rights. “No actions should be taken against the law,” he said.

President Ghani in his trip to many provinces, particularly to insecure parts of the country has made a lot of promises to the people. Recently, Ghani traveled to southern Helmand province where he met with local government officials, tribal elders, religious scholars, women, and youth of the province.

“These trips are more of a campaign for the president. he travels to provinces, and it costs the government budget. Instead, he should support the families of martyrs,” said Senator Jumadin Giyanwal.

“I hope that the president gives clarification on the issue so that the people don’t get concerned in this regard,” said Senator Lailma Ahmadi.

The residents of some provinces, however, said that the president is deceiving people by making false promises.

“The president has not implemented any of his promises made for the people,” said a resident of Paktia province.

The spokesman of the president’s office did not comment in this regard yet.

This comes as the political parties are already engaged in debate to have a strong ticket for the upcoming elections which are set for April next year.