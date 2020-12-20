Latest News
Ghani allocates land in Kabul for new cricket stadium
Twelve thousand square meters of land in the Alokhail area in Kabul has been set aside for the construction of a new cricket stadium, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Sunday.
The ACB said in a statement that the move was agreed to in a decree signed by President Ashraf Ghani.
ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai said: “I am happy to announce that Kabul will be home to a standard state-of-the-art international cricket stadium where the fans will be able to watch their favorite cricketers play. “
“I express my special thanks to Mr. President (Ashraf Ghani) who has always supported the development of cricket and encouraged our players. After initial formalities, the construction of the stadium will also commence and we will ensure it is done with the best quality,” he added.
The stadium, the construction of which will start soon, will meet international criteria and will include a five-star guesthouse, a standard swimming pool, indoor and outdoor academies, covered stands for spectators, a clinic, a mosque, car park, administrative block, and other such facilities, the statement read.
The stadium will have the capacity to accommodate 35,000 spectators, including designated family areas, the statement noted.
Latest News
Five customs officials arrested in Nangarhar
Security forces have arrested five customs officials in Nangarhar province on charges of corruption, provincial police said Sunday.
CID investigators from the Interior Ministry arrested the suspects late Saturday night, police said.
The suspects were identified as Naqibullah, Mohammad Ayub, Sayeed Zahir, Sayeed Faroq, and Sakhidad.
Police added all the suspects were taken into custody for questioning.
This comes after police arrested 20 customs officers at the Torkham border crossing last month – also on corruption charges.
Latest News
Featured
Australia to host Afghanistan for historic one-off Test next year
Australia will host Afghanistan for a single Test match in November next year as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia (CA), CricTracker reported Sunday.
The ACB confirmed the development and said the historic Test was originally scheduled to be held in November this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next year’s Test will be the first-ever between Australia and Afghanistan.
Afghanistan was awarded Test status by the ICC in 2017 and has played four Test matches so far – the first in 2018 against India.
While the one-off Test against Afghanistan had to be postponed, Australia has been able to restart matches and is currently playing a four-match Test series against India.
Both teams recently played three ODIs and as many T20Is. Australia won the ODIs before India won the T20I series.
