Connect with us

Latest News

Ghani allocates land in Kabul for new cricket stadium

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

Twelve thousand square meters of land in the Alokhail area in Kabul has been set aside for the construction of a new cricket stadium, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Sunday. 

The ACB said in a statement that the move was agreed to in a decree signed by President Ashraf Ghani. 

ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai said: “I am happy to announce that Kabul will be home to a standard state-of-the-art international cricket stadium where the fans will be able to watch their favorite cricketers play. “

“I express my special thanks to Mr. President (Ashraf Ghani) who has always supported the development of cricket and encouraged our players. After initial formalities, the construction of the stadium will also commence and we will ensure it is done with the best quality,” he added.

The stadium, the construction of which will start soon, will meet international criteria and will include a five-star guesthouse, a standard swimming pool, indoor and outdoor academies, covered stands for spectators, a clinic, a mosque, car park, administrative block, and other such facilities, the statement read.

The stadium will have the capacity to accommodate 35,000 spectators, including designated family areas, the statement noted.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Five customs officials arrested in Nangarhar

Ariana News

Published

48 mins ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

Security forces have arrested five customs officials in Nangarhar province on charges of corruption, provincial police said Sunday.

CID investigators from the Interior Ministry arrested the suspects late Saturday night, police said.

The suspects were identified as Naqibullah, Mohammad Ayub, Sayeed Zahir, Sayeed Faroq, and Sakhidad.

Police added all the suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

This comes after police arrested 20 customs officers at the Torkham border crossing last month – also on corruption charges.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Samar dismissed as state minister of human rights affairs

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)
Sima Samar, State Minister for Human Rights Affairs has confirmed the ministry has been dissolved without warning by President Ashraf Ghani and that she has been dismissed. 
 
Samar told Ariana News on Sunday no consultations had been held with her in the lead up to the decision. 
 
According to her she also had no idea about her imminent dismissal and said she only found out when a colleague handed her a letter informing her of the decision. 
 
Government has not commented on this move. 
 
Samar, a close ally of Ghani, had been appointed to the position last year.
 
Prior to that, she had been the director for Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission and a member of the High Advisory Board of the UN Secretary-General.
Continue Reading

Featured

Australia to host Afghanistan for historic one-off Test next year

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

Australia will host Afghanistan for a single Test match in November next year as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia (CA), CricTracker reported Sunday. 

The ACB confirmed the development and said the historic Test was originally scheduled to be held in November this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Next year’s Test will be the first-ever between Australia and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan was awarded Test status by the ICC in 2017 and has played four Test matches so far – the first in 2018 against India.

While the one-off Test against Afghanistan had to be postponed, Australia has been able to restart matches and is currently playing a four-match Test series against India. 

Both teams recently played three ODIs and as many T20Is. Australia won the ODIs before India won the T20I series.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!