Ghani allocates land in Kabul for new cricket stadium

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

Twelve thousand square meters of land in the Alokhail area in Kabul has been set aside for the construction of a new cricket stadium, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Sunday.

The ACB said in a statement that the move was agreed to in a decree signed by President Ashraf Ghani.

ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai said: “I am happy to announce that Kabul will be home to a standard state-of-the-art international cricket stadium where the fans will be able to watch their favorite cricketers play. “

“I express my special thanks to Mr. President (Ashraf Ghani) who has always supported the development of cricket and encouraged our players. After initial formalities, the construction of the stadium will also commence and we will ensure it is done with the best quality,” he added.

The stadium, the construction of which will start soon, will meet international criteria and will include a five-star guesthouse, a standard swimming pool, indoor and outdoor academies, covered stands for spectators, a clinic, a mosque, car park, administrative block, and other such facilities, the statement read.

The stadium will have the capacity to accommodate 35,000 spectators, including designated family areas, the statement noted.