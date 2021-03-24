Ghani again states ‘no interim government’

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday once again stated he was opposed to the establishment of an interim government and emphasized that Afghanistan will remain independent.

Addressing guests at an event to mark the inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam, Ghani said that “papers, plans and rumors are coming,” but Afghanistan will remain “independent.”

This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter last month to President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) that suggested a transitional government be formed.

According to Ghani, the Taliban has deprived Afghans of dozens of Kamal Khan Dams.

“Today, those who are fighting, should think about Kamal Khan Dam for a few minutes,” hei said.

Ghani said he will no longer consider Nimroz province as “deprived” and in a message to the Taliban, he said he was not building the dam for himself but for their children.

Afghanistan still stands by its word to provide water to Iran, Ghani said but stated that this would be as per the water treaty between the two countries and not more than what is agreed upon.

“If Iran wants more water, they should pay something,” Ghani said.

Ghani also stated that Afghanistan is currently looking into ways to produce wind and solar generated electricity and foreign companies are assisting.

On the Kamal Khan Dam initiation, he said one water channel, that will be used for irrigation purposes, will be completed this year. Others will also be established, he said.

Ghani said that from today, the control of water in the province is now in the hands of Afghans.