Ghani Admits Gov’t Wrong Decisions Caused Military Casualties Reach High Record

Speaking during a ceremony to mark the Week of Martyrs, President Ashraf Ghani admitted that the government’s wrong decisions in replacing military forces has caused the casualties hit a high record.

Ghani emphasized that the excessive political and social interference had caused the military outposts to be formed in inappropriate places and Afghan security forces to be surrendered for thousands of times.

He said the military checkpoints that do not need to be combined should be converted to a big base.

Previously, the Trump administration has urged American-backed Afghan troops to retreat from sparsely populated areas of the country, all but ensuring the Taliban will remain in control of vast stretches of the country.

President Ghani confirmed the U.S. demand and stressed that some of the military checkpoints in rural areas should be converted to a large base.

Ghani stated that the nature of the Afghan war has changed and the country is approaching the end of its forty years war, but how?

“The forty-year crisis can be ended because there is an international consensus and unprecedented pressure on terrorist groups and their supporters,” President asserted.

He is said to believe that there are many efforts to cut Afghanistan relations with the countries in the world.

Recently, the Afghan government has lost 140 security forces in fighting just in two days as Taliban insurgents launched sustained attacks on different parts of the country.