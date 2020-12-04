Latest News
Ghani addresses special UN session on fight against COVID-19
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday evening addressed the Special Session of the UN General Assembly in Response to the Coronavirus Disease COVID-19 Pandemic and said government moved quickly to contain the virus after the first case was reported in Herat in February.
“The COVID 19 pandemic came to Afghanistan at the end of February via Herat province, which shares a border with Iran.
“We moved quickly in anticipation that the virus would hit us hard. After analysis and consultation with diverse groups across Afghan society, we planned the response to the pandemic according to five phases of the crisis—acknowledgement, diffusion, adversity, relief and recovery,” Ghani said adding that the virus peaked in June.
He said that because of Afghanistan’s quick response, the country managed to maintain relatively low mortality rates. “We managed our response to not jeopardize livelihoods in the long-term or increase already high levels of poverty and food insecurity.”
He said Afghanistan had learned a number of lessons through this – firstly that “the vast scale of the disruptive and destructive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming clearer by the day.”
He said short-term impacts were seen almost immediately which included the loss of lives, the loss of jobs, and the downturn in the economy.
“But the medium to long-term impacts, we have not yet fully grasped. So, while we cope with the immediate impact, we need to look ahead and prepare for the long-term effects,” he said.
The second lesson learned was that the impact of the pandemic has been global and that while the response has been mostly national, “we have been unable, as an international community, to fully take advantage of the interconnected nature of our work to combat the disease.”
He pointed out that the world had an opportunity to respond to the pandemic with a level of unity and solidarity but instead countries experienced divisions.
He said a global focal point would have made the response more effective and coordinated, and global resources should have been mobilized on a larger scale.
The third lesson learned was that the pandemic has not been a leveler as expected; but instead, it has exacerbated existing gaps and inequalities across developed and developing nations.
“Countries in special situations have been especially hard hit. For example, we as a poor country, like many others around the globe, were not able to design and implement effective stimulus packages.
“We also had to be very careful in instituting lockdowns to avoid inflicting serious damage on our economy and peoples’ livelihoods, which could have inflicted more suffering than the virus itself,” he said.
Ghani also pointed out that this will continue even once a vaccine becomes available, because administering a vaccine requires capabilities and infrastructure that poor countries do not have.
“The role of multilateral organizations in the joint distribution of the vaccine will be critical. Our call for the vaccine to be a global public good must be loud and clear.” he said.
Ghani also said that Afghanistan is now facing its second wave and with little understanding of how cold weather will affect the nature of the pandemic.
He said he hopes that the international community will be able to draw from the lessons learned through this second wave and that a clear, phased approach needs to be designed and replicated nationally, regionally and globally.
He did say that the world is in a better position now to plan to ensure food security and basic human security in the face of subsequent waves.
“We must make sure that supply chains that were disrupted during the first wave are either restored or alternatives put in place to ensure basic needs are met.”
He also said the pandemic has transformed the way the world does business and the way everyone now lives.
“But it’s not all negative. COVID pushed the digitalization of the world at a speed that was inconceivable. And moving into subsequent waves of the pandemic, we need to embrace digital technology to further a global dialogue around policy, accessing and distributing the vaccine. To take advantage of these technologies, more must, however, be done to address the digital divide.”
“We will not be able to return to our pre-pandemic ways of communicating and governing. The pandemic opened up new possibilities for coordination and cooperation; for example, tele-medicine and distance learning. We need to embrace this change.”
Khalilzad meets with Turkish officials to discuss ongoing support
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Ankara on Thursday night, where they discussed the importance of continuous support to the Afghanistan peace process, the Turkish government said.
According to the US State Department, Khalilzad will also travel to Qatar, where he will meet the Afghan Republic’s peace talks team and the Taliban’s team.
“It is imperative the parties build on the current momentum and accelerate their work to reach agreement on a political roadmap and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” the department said in a statement.
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that in the meeting, “they welcomed recent progress in Afghanistan peace negotiations and emphasized the importance of sustaining regional and international support for the peace process.”
Khalilzad heads for Turkey and Qatar after peace talks breakthrough
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad left Washington Thursday for Turkey and Qatar where he will once again hold talks on the intra-Afghan negotiations.
The US State Department said in a statement that when in Turkey, Khalilzad will discuss international coordination and Turkish support for Afghanistan’s peace talks.
“In Qatar, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with the two Afghan parties as they move into the next phase of negotiations following the successful conclusion of an agreement on rules and procedures. It is imperative the parties build on the current momentum and accelerate their work to reach agreement on a political roadmap and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” the statement read.
Khalilzad also confirmed his trip and said on Twitter that he was on his way back to the region and stopping first in Ankara to discuss Turkey’s support for the Afghan peace process.
“From there, headed to Doha to see how best we can help the sides build on the success of their recent agreement on rules and procedures and make quick progress on a political roadmap and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” he wrote.
“I’ll also be traveling in the region to garner more international support for the Afghan peace process,” Khalilzad tweeted.
This comes as the peace negotiating teams of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban on Wednesday agreed on procedural rules for the intra-Afghan talks.
The two sides have also started negotiations on the agenda of the talks.
“Today (Wednesday), the plenary meeting was held between two intra-Afghan negotiating teams. In this meeting, a joint working committee was tasked to prepare the draft topics for the agenda,” Nader Nadery, spokesman for the Afghan delegation said.
He stated that the current negotiations of both negotiating teams indicate that there is a willingness among Afghans to reach sustainable peace and both sides are committed to continuing their sincere efforts to reach a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
Bayat Foundation and Cordaid partner to help 20 SME entrepreneurs
The Bayat Foundation in partnership with Cordaid in Afghanistan said on Thursday they have successfully trained entrepreneurs from 20 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kabul in the past year.
Head of Cordaid in Afghanistan, Jaap van Hierden said they will continue with the program, to help young entrepreneurs develop their business skills, grow their businesses and train them in the processes around job seekers and hiring of staff.
Representatives from Bayat Foundation and Cordaid both said these entrepreneurs will be able to grow their businesses if they apply the lessons they have learned.
Ahsanullah Aryanzai, from Bayat Foundation, said their participation in the program will continue.
“We hope that the young generation will reach their goals and select a path of development, by [taking on] big economic projects, and innovations; they have the capacity to do that,” said Aryanzai.
Meanwhile, Hamidullah Karimi, head of the entrepreneurial division at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the government wants to work with the private sector in order to boost SMEs.
“We as a government want to help the private sector and the private sector can also help the government.
“Without government, the private sector can not reach its full potential and without the private sector government can’t succeed in economic development,” he said.
The entrepreneurs who completed the skills development program meanwhile praised the two organizations for having helped them learn the skills needed to succeed.
“It was a very nice program and we are happy because we learned many things,” said one entrepreneur.
“It is a very good program, especially if you don’t have much knowledge about trade and business practices,” another entrepreneur said.
Cordaid has been active in Afghanistan since 2001 and works to help achieve a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. The organization works in six thematic areas: inclusive peace, security and justice, humanitarian aid, resilience, private sector development, and healthcare.
The Bayat Foundation was established in 2006 and has since helped rebuild Afghanistan as well as deliver hope and support to the neediest and most at-risk Afghans.
Active in numerous sectors in the country, the Bayat Foundation also provides food and clothing to the needy; maternity care for women before and during childbirth and to newborn babies; orphan care and education; competitive sports to challenge the youth; and entrepreneurship programs for widows, women and youth.
The Foundation’s goal is to rekindle a healthy and hopeful base so that all Afghans have the opportunity to prosper.
