Ghani adamant that no more Taliban prisoners will be freed until bloodshed ends

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said Thursday government will not release any more Taliban prisoners until the “bloodshed” in the country stops.
 
Addressing a press conference in Kandahar, Ghani stated that the Taliban needs to stop the violence before any more of their prisoners are released.
 
This comes after the group recently called for the release of an additional 7,000 prisoners, in line with a deal the Taliban signed with the US in February.
 
Ghani meanwhile said on Thursday: “If today I ask (order) to release 2,000 people (Taliban) would you (Ulema) release them? Definitely not!”
 
“First, they (Taliban) should stop the bloodshed then we will negotiate. Why are they afraid of stopping the bloodshed? My question is clear. If you (Taliban) want to get into politics, we are ready.”
 
Meanwhile, Ghani claimed the Taliban has destroyed 16 percent of Afghanistan’s infrastructure and capital investment, calling this an act of “fitna” – a word used to describe sedition to the extent where a person could be barred from practicing Islam.
 
Ghani stated that violence is not the solution for Afghanistan. “Peace does not come by killing, peace does not come from slander, but peace comes from acceptance.”
 
Meanwhile, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who had accompanied Ghani on his trip, said that the Taliban have not fulfilled their commitments agreed to as per their deal with the United States. He said the group has not cut ties with al-Qaeda.
 
“The Taliban pledged to remove 19 to 20 terrorist groups from Afghanistan. None of these (promises) have been implemented. You witnessed that the third high-ranking al-Qaeda leader was detected in Ghani,” Saleh said.
Literary elite commemorate 'Rumi's' death anniversary

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

Afghan and Turkish literary experts on Thursday commemorated the 747th death anniversary of Maulana Jalalludin Mohammad Balkhi – one of the world’s greatest poets who many know as Rumi.

Balkhi was born in Balkh province in Afghanistan in 1207 and died in 1273 in Turkey and to this day his influence transcends borders and ethnic divisions as his legacy lives on.

His poems, mostly written in Persian, have however been translated into countless foreign languages and his work remains extremely popular, not only in the region but also in the United States and other Western countries.

One Afghan writer, Afsar Rahbin, said on Thursday he had learned a lot from reading Balkhi’s works.

“Balkhi had learned agility from his former generation,” said Rahbin.

“I love his voice, and forgot all differences when I got to know (Balkhi’s work),” said Huseyin Avni Botsali, representative of OIC in Afghanistan.

The Masnavi is Balkhi’s most famous work and is an extensive poem written in Persian.

Many commentators have classified this as the greatest mystical poem ever in world literature.

“Masnavi was a source of instruction, a source of ethics and a source of knowledge, it was a source for all humans,” said Tahir Zaheer, acting head of the ministry of information and culture.

Balkhi has also been credited for the Sama dance which in 2008 was declared by UNESCO as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Afghanistan to ban popular PUBG war game 

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) said Thursday that government will temporarily ban the popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in Afghanistan.

ATRA stated that the decision was made on Wednesday after complaints were received from the Transport and Telecommunications Commission of the Lower House of the Parliament (Wolesi Jirga).

“To address the concerns and find an appropriate solution, ATRA held consultative meetings with the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Health, psychologists, parents, school principals, cybersecurity specialists, children’s educational institutions, telecommunications- and information technology companies and associations, PUBG players, lawyers, economists, members of the Wolesi Jirga, and civil society,” the statement read.

ATRA Chairman, Omer Mansur Ansari stated: “After a comprehensive analysis, our team presented the issue to the board of ATRA; where it was decided to temporarily ban the game due to social and security considerations.”

Ansari added that discussions are underway to find a permanent solution for the issue.

He directed ATRA officials to prepare and finalize specific policies and procedures related to the regulation for the markets and the gaming industry in the country.

Ansari also directed the organization to detect all games that negatively affect children, the statement added.

PUBG, developed by Chinese technology giant Tencent, has thousands of active users in Afghanistan.

Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

French President Emmanuel Macron has been tested positive for Covid-19, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today. This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Macron would be self-isolated for the next week.

“In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic [of France] will isolate himself for 7 days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, France eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 despite infection rates remaining high, the French AFP News Agency reported.

According to the report, over 17,000 new cases were registered on Wednesday, raising concerns ahead of the Christmas holidays.

At least 2,465,126 people in France have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 59,472 people have died in France of the virus and 186,004 others have recovered.

