Latest News
Ghani adamant about handing over power to elected successor
President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday his basic goal is to be able to hand over power to an elected successor so as to honor all Afghans for the sacrifices they have made.
In an interview with CNN, Ghani said he hopes to do this “through the will of the people.”
“This is crucial to enable us to both honor the sacrifice of our civilians, our activists, and others.”
He also stated that if the goal of a sovereign, democratic, united Afghanistan is maintained then the current peace process will be able to move forward.
“But if the objective of the Taliban is to dominate and give us the peace of the grave, then that will have very negative consequences.
“Our society is united in seeking peace but we want to have a positive peace,” Ghani said.
Also in the interview was First Lady Rula Ghani who said the constructive participation of women at the Doha peace talks was a positive development.
She said the female peace negotiators for the Afghan Republic’s team were actively involved in the talks and had progressed from representing only women, to representing all of Afghanistan.
She said: “The Taliban are our brothers and our sisters and as Afghans, they have the right to come and live in Afghanistan,” adding that the question that needed to be asked was whether the Taliban had the right to bring their own way of thinking and impose it on the rest of the population.
She also said if the Taliban have political ambition “they can do it through the electoral process”.
The president meanwhile said: “We are in an open moment; the incoming [Joe] Biden administration is an immense opportunity – to work with us a) to define what the US security interests in Afghanistan and the region are – no one wants a return to a heavy footprint.”
He said the second point was that it was essential to end 40 years of conflict and thirdly, the peace process needs to be truly owned and led by the Afghan people.
Ghani also said the scale and scope of US presence in Afghanistan needs to be defined. “Here the most critical issue is how to marry a conditions-based approach with a time-based approach,” he said.
“My basic goal is to be able to hand power through the will of the people to my elected successor. This is crucial to enable us to both honor the sacrifice of our civilivilans, our activists, and others,” Ghani stated.
He also stated, “one thing needs to be clear Afghan society is not willing to go back and we are not the type of society that the Taliban type approach of the past can be imposed on us.”
“That was the peace of the graveyard, he said.
Ghani stated the country wants “a positive peace where all of us can overcome our past and embrace each other and rebuild an Afghanistan where all peace and countries can interact.”
On the issue of troops withdrawal, Ghani said: “We are on the frontline of your (US) security,” and stated the key issue is not about charity but about responsibility.
He asked the question of what is the threat of terrorism? Also is it a system or is it individuals?
He also said that since 2015, US lives lost in Afghanistan totals 98, “while we the Afghan people have lost over 40,000 civilians and military”.
But if “US would like to withdraw [troops], all we ask for is a process that is predictable,” and one that is mutually agreed upon, he stated.
Latest News
Four soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Takhar base
Taliban militants stormed a military base in the Darqad district of Takhar province late Friday night, killing four soldiers, sources confirmed.
A security source told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that the Taliban’s Red Unit attacked the base in the district center at around midnight.
According to the source, at least four soldiers were killed and six others wounded in the skirmish.
The Taliban also suffered casualties in the clash which lasted three hours, the source added.
Meanwhile, the Taliban has claimed that at least five soldiers including an army commander – Sultan Mohammad – were killed during the attack.
The Ministry of Defense has not commented so far.
Latest News
Three suspects arrested for Yousuf Rashid’s assassination
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Yousuf Rashid, CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), the Ministry of Interior confirmed Saturday.
Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Ministry stated that the case is still under investigation, “other suspects are also involved in this incident.”
Meanwhile, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh stated that the culprits are members of a small group of Taliban – the so-called Muslimyar group – which operates in Logar province.
“One of the assassins had made himself a classmate of Yusuf Khan’s son in order to [collect information] and implement their plan,” Saleh added.
“I hope these assassins will be also executed once the case is complete,” he said.
Rashid was gunned down in December last year in PD7 of Kabul city.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
The group, however, has frequently denied its involvement in the recent targeted killings across the country.
The development comes after the Special Unit of the National Directorate of Security arrested two men on charges of killing Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad.
Nikzad was assassinated on December 21 in Ghazni City.
The NDS said in a statement that the perpetrators are Taliban militants who were among the 5,000 prisoners freed by the government last year under the terms of the US-Taliban agreement.
The militants were identified as Hamidullah and Zikrullah and “were among 5,000 Taliban prisoners that reunited with the Qari Obaid group, who are responsible for targeted killings in Ghazni,” read the statement.
Latest News
Afghan passport ranked the world’s least powerful
Japan has the world’s most powerful passport as its citizens can travel to 191 countries around the world visa-free or visa on arrival.
The Henley Passport Index, which measures the world’s most travel-friendly passports from time to time based on data received from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), has released its report for 2021.
According to the report, Singaporean passports with free-visa access to 190 territories remained in second place, and South Korea and Germany with access to 189 destinations also remained in third place.
Meanwhile, Afghan citizens have visa-free or visa on arrival access to 26 countries only, ranking 110th place or the world’s least powerful passport.
Afghan citizens can travel to the following countries and territories visa-free:
Cape Verde Islands, Comores Islands, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Togo, Uganda, Cook Islands, Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Dominica, Haiti, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macao (SAR China), Maldives, and Timor-Leste.
Top ten powerful passports in 2021:
- Japan – 191 destinations
- Singapore – 190 destinations
- South Korea, Germany – 189 destinations
- Italy, Finland, Spain, Luxembourg – 188 destinations
- Denmark, Austria – 187 destinations
- Sweden, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland – 186 destinations
- Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, and New Zealand – 185 destinations
- Greece, Malta, Czech Republic, Australia – 184 destinations
- Canada – 183 destinations
- Hungary – 181 destinations
Ten least powerful passports to hold in 2021:
- Iran and Bangladesh – 41 destinations
- Lebanon, Kosovo, and Sudan – 40 destinations
- North Korea – 39 destinations
- Libya, Nepal – 38 destinations
- Palestinian territories – 37 destinations
- Somalia, Yemen – 33 destinations
- Pakistan – 32 destinations
- Syria – 29 destinations
- Iraq – 28 destinations
- Afghanistan – 26 destinations
Four soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Takhar base
Ghani adamant about handing over power to elected successor
Three suspects arrested for Yousuf Rashid’s assassination
Afghan passport ranked the world’s least powerful
Tahawol: Second round on Doha talks discussed
Iran executes journalist accused of inspiring 2017 anti-govt protests
Electoral College will vote Monday, confirming Joe Biden’s win
Ariana News presenter, Fardin Amini lost life in a suicide attempt
UN condemns attack and kidnapping of Nigerian school children
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
Tahawol: Second round on Doha talks discussed
Pas Az Khabar: India’s role in Afghan reduction in violence discussed
Sola: Preparation for holding second round of peace talks
Morning News Show: Clashes in northern parts of Afghanistan
Tahawol: Regional countries’ role in Afghan peace process
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
NDS chief tells MPs Chinese spy ring was bust but provides no details
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul in the dark as Uzbekistan power is cut
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA welcomes talks teams return to Doha for peace negotiations
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
-
Latest News5 days ago
NDS chief claims Taliban has reneged on its accord with US
-
Business3 days ago
Turkmen FM to attend launch of key projects in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Danish calls for probe into Pakistan attack on Hazara coal miners
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad returns to Doha hoping for tangible progress