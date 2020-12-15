Ghani acknowledges ‘fallen heros’ and chats to their families 

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani spoke with families of fallen Afghan National Defense and Security Force soldiers on Monday and lauded them for their sense of patriotism, commitment and dedication to their homeland and pledged to address their needs.

His telephone conversations were to families of dead soldiers in various part of the country.

The President “assured the soldiers and the families of our fallen heroes that the government will pay serious attention to the needs of the families, and would also take care of our wounded heroes,” the president’s office said in a statement.

Accoridng to the statement, Ghani also said “despicable spikes in violence does not have any Islamic or cultural basis” and he stressed that the Afghan Defense and Security Forces will foil and repel enemy plans and attacks to harm the people.

