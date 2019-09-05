Ghani Accepts Resignation of NDS Chief

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani has accepted the resignation of Afghanistan’s intelligence chief Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, the presidential palace confirmed on Thursday.

Apparently, the Afghan intelligence chief presented his resignation letter to President Ashraf Ghani after NDS forces accused of killing four brothers in an operation in eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday night.

“As a responsible state, we have zero tolerance for civilian casualties. I have regretfully accepted the resignation of NDS chief, Mr. Stanikzai who had had success in other areas of his work,” President Ghani wrote on Twitter.

He added that he has ordered the Attorney General to investigate Nangarhar incident immediately, and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

This comes after today some residents of Nangarhar province protested and said that the victims, who were killed in the operation, were “innocent people”.

However, NDS said in a statement that the people who were killed during the operation were Daesh members.